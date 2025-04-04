Everything Will Be Okay

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is currently April, and I have a month and a half left of my freshman year of college. When I think about that, it shocks me. It does not feel like it’s been four months since the beginning of 2025. I also can’t believe that it’s been seven months since I started college. Currently, it feels like my days are a never-ending cycle of going to class, the library, and my dorm. It feels like no matter how much homework I get done, I’m never finished. All of my classes have so much work due, and it feels like there’s not enough time in the day to get it done. However, there is, and I will get everything done. I know so many people who are feeling like this too right now. Everyone that I know is overwhelmed with school and feels like it is never-ending. Even though it feels like this right now, there are only six weeks of school left until summer.

However, I am not thinking about it like that. I do not want to wish this year away. Even though my work and everything feels never-ending right now, I want to enjoy the rest of this year. I will never be a freshman in college again, and I will never be in this moment again.

I have learned so much this year. However, one of the biggest things that I have learned is to never take anything for granted. There is someone out there right now who wishes to be where you are. I read a quote a few days ago that stuck out to me. It said, “Your normal day is someone’s dream.” When I heard this quote, it made me think of several things that I take for granted without realizing it. I have the opportunity to go to college and receive a higher education. There are so many people that are not able to get a higher education, and I can. I also have the opportunity to have a career in something that I am passionate about. I love marketing, and I am fortunate enough to be able to study it and pursue a career in it.

It might feel like everything is happening right now at once, and that’s okay. However, it is important to remember that everything is temporary, no feeling is forever, and you will feel better. Remember that everything will be okay.