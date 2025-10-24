This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everything happens for a reason is a phrase I repeat to myself constantly. It is the phrase I have lived by ever since March 2022, my freshman year of high school, when I didn’t make my school softball team.

Till that point in my life, the only sport I knew and loved was softball. I dedicated 10 years of my life to a sport where I consistently showed up, worked hard, and spent countless hours of my life since I was only four years old on a softball field.

The day I didn’t make my high school team felt as if it was the end of the world, something I didn’t feel I fully deserved. I went home that day feeling miserable about softball as a sport and, more importantly, myself as an athlete.

That night, I received a text from my family friend, Mrs. Jewel, someone who has known me ever since she took care of me as a baby at daycare. One sentence stuck out to me right away as I skimmed through her text: “I am praying for God to hold you very close and that you will be able to pour out all your hurt, confusion, and disappointment to Him. He knows you best and loves you most. I also asked Him to open another door that will be even better and more fun for you.”

As I was in school the next day, my friend mentioned joining the track team. I was on the fence about the decision but ultimately decided I would do it. I mean, at least it would help me condition for softball and help me become a more well-rounded player. But it soon became much more to me than softball ever did.

Just like that, a new door opened for me, as Mrs. Jewel told me before. I had the hand of God leading me. One of the most disappointing moments of my life soon became one of the most transformative pieces of my life. I was introduced to running, which serves as a love much greater than softball ever was to me.

It has given me the best friendships I have ever created and has given me a sense of purpose in life. Running is everything to me, and I don’t think I could live in a world without it. It serves as a haven, a place of refuge I will always go to.

Everything happens for a reason— I will always repeat to myself in the lowest points of life, because how could I become resilient and mentally tough without the setbacks?

Everything happens for a reason— I will always repeat to myself that I am overjoyed because of how grateful I am for how far I’ve come, and to have the opportunity to surround myself with people who make the hardest days feel light.

Everything happens for a reason— I will always repeat to myself because how could I be the person I am today without every single moment in my life that has led me to become the person I am.

So, I try to remind myself that life isn’t random— every little step I take is leading me closer to the larger purpose that God has planned, and through Him, everything happens for a reason.