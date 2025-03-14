The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Regardless of what you believe in, we all have the same mother. We all live on Mother Earth, need sister water, and rely on sister moon. Mother Earth is vital for life. She gives us water, food, shelter, and clean air all while supporting hundreds of different ecosystems and baring different climates.

Mother Earth is a symbol of growth, nurture, and new life. All the traits of Mother Earth can be found in the women you surround yourself with. You just need to look.

Feel a pull to be surrounded by women who will help with your personal growth. It is so not worth the time and energy to pull yourself down and to stunt mental growth by being around other women who do not have the intention of wanting to watch you blossom.

Not every woman will be a mother but that does not mean that women don’t inherently have nurturing instincts. Women nurture other women, sometimes without knowing. If you see other women in your life stressed and overwhelmed, your instinct is not to sit back and tell them to figure it out themself, the instinct is to help relieve their stress. Or women nurture other women by just being a support system and being a shoulder to cry on or being a hand to help lift each up.

A new life is a weird trait to look for in other women but unknowingly it’s there. Just think of yourself now and yourself in elementary school. You are living a different life now than back then and your circle of women is probably different. It is not just comparable to elementary school. Even three years ago my circle of women was different, and I feel like I’m living a new life now because my routine is different, my conversations are new and stimulating.

Mother Earth and women are one and the same. All forms of life are possible because of them. Every human comes from a woman’s hips and every human lives on Mother Earth. Every woman knows Mother Earth because they are her. Women know Mother Earth’s strength, beauty, and resilience to live despite exploitation.

As the weather gets warmer, lean into finding your own connection to Mother Earth. Go outside, barefoot, in the grass or dirt and just sit there. Be patient because it can take a while to feel a connection. Grounding yourself to be more connected to nature allows for growth, open mindedness, and quietness.

It’s Women’s History Month but you live on this planet all year round so appreciate it like you can not live without it, because you can’t. Appreciate the women in your life all year round because you would not be alive without them.

Love Mother Earth, love yourself, and love the women around you.