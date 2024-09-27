Erika Sanchez: I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Erika Sanchez was born in 1984 to two undocumented Mexican immigrants. Thirty-three years later, Sanchez released her debut young-adult novel “I’m not your Perfect Mexican Daughter”. This novel showcases Julia Reyes, a young Mexican girl dealing with the death of her “perfect” sister and being a young Mexican woman in Chicago.

Sanchez grew up in Illinois with her parents and two brothers, speaking both Spanish and English. She attended the University of Illinois – Chicago where she graduated magna cum laude. She later earned an MFA in poetry from the University of New Mexico.

Sanchez won multiple poetry awards before writing her novel “I’m not your Perfect Mexican Daughter”, showcasing her incredible ability to capture an audience and bring readers in with her words. Her book is widely renowned, being named one of the best 15 young adult novels released in October of 2017 and was a finalist for the National Book Award for young people’s literature.

Her book offers insight into a rich Mexican culture and really displays the relationship that immigrant parents may have with their children who grew up in the United States. It discusses difficult topics through this lens such as immigration, poverty and death.

Julia, the main character, struggles with trying to match the “perfection” of her sister Olga. Olga wears modest clothing, always says the right things and has no ambition of attending college. When Olga passes away, Julia starts to discover some of the secrets that Olga had been hiding. Julia has to come to terms with the fact that her sister is not exactly who she thought she was. Her quick wit and authentic perspective gives the readers a reason to keep turning the pages

I’m not your Perfect Mexican Daughter was one of the first books about Mexican Americans popularized by BookTok and became widely renowned for its representation and incredible storytelling.

This book has been banned in many places across America for its discussion of some topics such as abortion and negative portrayals of faith. The book is also said to use “strong language” and shows disrespect for parents.

Regardless, the book has won lots of praise and is now being adapted for film by Amazon MGM. This is definitely a movie that will be worth watching.

While this is Sanchez’s most popular book, she also has more incredible work that shines a light on her life and those like her.

Sanchez is just one of the incredible authors showing the lives of immigrant families and rich Hispanic culture. Check out her novel “I’m not your Perfect Mexican Daughter” and more at her website https://erikalsanchez.com/