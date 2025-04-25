The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

School is stressful.

Though I have only gone through four semesters of college, being independent, learning to a higher degree, increased deep thinking etc., I have realized this is going to be a common theme. The last couple weeks are exceedingly harder than the rest, in so many different ways.

This is the time of year where you have to try and remember all of the content that you learned just a couple months ago, without getting it confused for something you learned a year ago.

This is also the time of year where the assignments that professors have been talking about for months are finally due. You know the ones that your professors are referencing over and over again but never explaining, but also telling you that you might want to look at it and get started on it as soon as possible.

And usually those directions are not the most helpful directions known to man.

Spring semester is even harder than fall semester. The weather outside is an added challenge on its own.

It is absolutely gorgeous outside. For me at least, this makes it so hard to find a seat in the library and get a whole bunch of work done. I want to go on a walk on the trail, walk to freshens for dinner, go for a nice drive, or sit out and soak up what little sun we can get during our last few weeks of ‘freedom.’

Right as school ends everything that is so great just ends in a moment. Everything good and everything bad. You are no longer ‘free’ living back under your parents roof, for me this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it is such a dramatic switch.

For me I have to pick back up at least one of my summer jobs, if not two, to try and scrap together a little bit of spending money for next year, just to do it all over again.

I think it is so important to find this balance for yourself. You need to be academic, but you also need to care about yourself and about your wellbeing.

Bonaventure is beautiful. We have this privilege. Do your homework outside on a nice day. Take those 45 minutes for a walk on the trail. Sit outside by the pavilion and soak up the sun.

School is stressful, but we are young, so we also have to live. Romanticize life while you can. After these four years you won’t have much that is like it, so soak it all up.