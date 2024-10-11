The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Life is what happens when you are busy making other plans” – John Lennon

One of my main goals this year has been to be present in the moment. I find myself doing things to get them done rather than enjoying doing the day-to-day stuff. This is especially happening in the college atmosphere where so many things are occurring everyday and I just need to get it marked off the to-do list.

I noticed that sometimes when I would show up I wouldn’t show up fully. Not due to any ill intention, I’m simply just moving from one task to the next mindlessly.

I am the type of person who believes every moment in life happens for a reason. So why am I not embracing every one, if it’s meant to happen?

We often spend so much time anticipating the future that we forget to fully live in the present. While having goals and aspirations is valuable, it’s equally important to find happiness in life’s simple moments.

We often focus too much on what we expect from the future, when we should spend more time embracing the present moment. Losing precious moments searching for the next.

Our life is made up of these little moments, if you’re lucky you will have many good ones. Whether it’s something life-changing that happens to you or something small that occurs daily. It’s a moment to keep safe for a lifetime.

The moment you stop focusing on the future is the moment your life can fully enjoy the present. Focus on the little things that bring you joy every day.

The little joys in life can calculate into the most blissful memories later on in life, it’s important to never take it for granted. It’s not always about the big things, it’s the little moments that make life feel magical.

The beauty lies in every single day, whether we take the time to appreciate it or not, it is there.

Beauty is eating dinner with your friends in the hickey every day, your morning coffee, discovering that new song, having a self-care night, and much more we may take for granted.

I want to enjoy every little moment in life because every moment is so beautiful and precious in its way. These times don’t last forever, cherish every second because soon it will fade to a memory that we wish to experience once again.

Learning to be present is a gift because you can enjoy each moment. Everything, the good, the bad, the big, the small, instead of just chugging through life to get to the next. Simply be there for it all.