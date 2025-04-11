Embrace your Main Character Moments

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know those moments in life when everything seems to slow down, and for a brief second, you feel like the star of a movie? The wind hits just right, the music is perfect, and it feels as if the universe is saying, “This is your scene.” I refer to these as my main character moments. Honestly, I used to believe that these moments only happened to other people—the bold, the fearless, those with perfectly timed comebacks and main-stage energy. However, over time, I realized that we all experience them; we just have to be aware of them.

One of my first main character moments came to me unexpectedly. I was walking back to my dorm after a tough day, headphones in, listening to a “life-is-hard-but-I’m-thriving” type of playlist. The sunset had already passed, but the sky was clear, and suddenly—boom—everything clicked. In that moment, I felt powerful. I wasn’t just struggling; I was growing. It felt like an early 2000s film with emotional character development. I started dancing and singing as if no one was watching, and it genuinely lifted my mood; I felt so much happier.

There was a time when I stood up for myself in a situation where I would have normally stayed quiet. I remember the adrenaline, the slight tremor in my voice, and my heart pounding—but I did it. As I walked away, I didn’t need applause or validation. I had taken up space, and that was enough. That’s a main character moment.

Life isn’t always filled with grand events; often, it’s the small moments that leave a lasting impact. Imagine laughing so hard with your friends that your sides ache, sharing stories over coffee, or even indulging in spontaneous adventures that create unforgettable memories. It’s about having the courage to say “no” to commitments or opportunities that don’t align with your values or future goals. Sometimes, it’s about taking a leap of faith to start over, even when your heart races with fear. Picture yourself dancing in your living room to your favorite song, moving freely and joyfully as if no one is watching—because, in that moment, it’s just you and the music, and that’s the beauty of embracing your own authenticity.

I’ve come to realize that being the main character in your own story isn’t about dominating the spotlight or meticulously curating a perfect life on social media. It’s about being fully present in each moment, appreciating the highs and navigating the lows. It’s about recognizing your intrinsic worth, even when life takes unexpected turns and things get complicated—especially during those messy chapters. So, if no one’s told you yet—yes, you are the main character. Not every scene will be glamorous, but every single one matters. And trust me, the plot gets better from here.