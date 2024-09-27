The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going into college, I had clear aspirations to explore the field of psychology. I hadn’t expected to be coerced into what feels like a never-ending plethora of gen-ed classes. After my first year, I realized I had to add Spanish to my schedule. Panic set in. I left conjugations, vocab and listening exercises back in 10th grade. Besides the occasional burst of random Duolingo motivation, I was completely off my Spanish game.

Now, a few weeks into Spanish, I am starting to catch up and get the hang of it. One thing I was not anticipating going in was actually learning about Hispanic culture. Though featured in a small section in the end of our textbook chapter, I became captivated by the beauty and symbolism of the Quetzal.

The Resplendent Quetzal is a stunningly vibrant red and green bird, characterized by it’s long tail feathers. According to the American Bird Conservatory, it is native to Middle America and particularly Guatemala where it is recognized as the national bird. The quetzal is reverently recognized on the Guatemalan flag and as the name of the national currency.

What Makes The QUetzal so special?

Ancient Mesoamerican civilizations believed in a God titled the Quetzalcoatl which helped to create the earth. This God was partially inspired by the Quetzal, adorned with long green feathers. Quetzal feathers were worn with honor, and their sprightly hue was a symbol for spring plant growth.

Most importantly, however, the quetzal is known to symbolize freedom. This is a comparison fueled by two distinct qualities. First, Mayan civilizations believed that the quetzal could not live under captivity. Secondly, in the struggle for independence from the Spanish Conquest, a leader was said to have been visited by a quetzal in his final moments. Laying in the hero’s blood, legend states that this was how the bird acquired it’s red belly.

Endangered

The quetzal is undeniably an important historical symbol which shows continuity into Guatemalan culture today. Unfortunately, the number of these beloved birds are rapidly declining, reaching a “near threatened” or close to endangerment status. Some birds are hunted and killed for their desirable plumage. Ultimately, their biggest threat is the receding of their tropical forest habitats. Several reservation sights are working to preserve the species.

I am glad that I was able to learn a little more about Hispanic cultures in my Spanish class. While it’s important to learn the Spanish language itself, learning about culture puts many things into context. The quetzal is just one small subsect of Hispanic culture that we should familiarize ourselves with as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.