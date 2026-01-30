Eco-friendly Does Not Mean Eco-Effective

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With our ever-changing climate, people are continuously looking for different ways to become more eco-friendly. While some lifestyle changes are eco-friendly, this doesn’t always mean that they are eco-efficient. And yes, there is a difference.

Essentially, eco-friendly is the idea that an item or change is marketed as green, looks green, and has the added bonus of feeling morally good. Eco-friendly could look like: paper straws and essential oils. While paper straws do biodegrade faster, the production required to make them is more energy intensive and leads to deforestation. Essential oils require an equally intensive production process which results in deforestation and biodiversity loss. Additionally, while buying reusable tote bags and water bottles may seem green, the overconsumption of these items takes away the effect they may have. Consumer culture leads us to buy more than we need, and the manufacturing required for these goods puts extra strain on the environment.

Eco-friendly items or ideas also fall subject to ‘green washing’. Green washing is a marketing tactic where companies label their items, products, or services more environmentally friendly than they actually are.

Rideshare services fall under green washing. Cars can sit idle, drive around aimlessly, and lead to congestion on the road, leading to more emissions entering the atmosphere.

While these things may be marketed toward bettering the environment, they are doing more harm than good.

On the other hand, eco-effective is something that actually helps the environment. These are proven to reduce emissions, waste, and natural resources that are used for manufacturing and production. Eco-effective pushes to maximize the good and minimize resource waste with what already exists. Some good examples of eco-effective items and practices include switching to LED lighting. LED lights use 80% less energy than regular lighting, ultimately reducing emissions. You can also switch to using microfiber towels and eco-effective cleaners instead of single-use wipes or paper towels. Single-use products are not efficient. Instead, getting a reusable towel and an effective cleaner that is environmentally conscious is a better way to go green.

As college students we are constantly looking for the most cost-effective and convenient way to live our lives. This means paper plates and napkins, plastic utensils, plastic bags, individually wrapped meals, the list goes on.

What are some ways we can combat that? Go shopping in your friend’s closet for the weekend! A new outfit does not always require buying new clothes, I cannot begin to tell you how many times I have borrowed items from my friends. Wash your clothes in cold water. Using colder water can reduce energy consumption by almost 90%! Go thrifting/buying things second hand. Buying textbooks, furniture, and clothes from the thrift store avoids fast fashion and helps save money.

While switching your entire lifestyle is not necessary, we can all do a little more to be environmentally conscious and kinder to our earth.