Dunkin’ VS. Starbucks

While I could write about why I personally love Starbucks, especially their matcha and their Brown Sugar Oat milk Shaken Espresso, I decided writing about why Starbucks wins over Dunkin’ from a business point of view would be more persuasive.

First Impressions

You know when you walk into a Dunkin’ and are immediately hit with bright lights, the bold orange and pink colors, and it usually feels like you’re already supposed to be leaving? Well, maybe it’s because Dunkin is advertised as fast. It’s built for people rushing to work, grabbing something fast, and heading right back out. Like, their slogan “America Runs on Dunkin’”, it all signals one thing: speed. However, when you walk into a Starbucks you are received with a completely different energy. The green siren logo, the warm lighting, and the earthy tones make you want to stay. From a business perspective, that matters, customers who stay longer are more likely to spend more and come back.

Store Design

Dunkin’ stores are often small, with minimal seating and a very minimalistic layout. Half the time, there’s no one sitting inside. Starbucks, on the other hand, feels like a café on purpose. There’s more seating, softer lighting, and a layout that invites people to sit, work, talk, or relax and even offers free Wi-Fi. The open-concept setup where you can see baristas making drinks creates transparency and trust, like how Chipotle lets customers watch their food being prepared. Starbucks isn’t just selling coffee; it’s selling an atmosphere.

Personal Touch

Just recently, they added to their policy to add small notes to each customer’s cup and even if it might seem small, it makes the experience feel personal. You’re not just another order number. Dunkin’ doesn’t really offer that same moment of connection. From a business standpoint, Starbucks understands that people don’t just buy products; they buy how a brand makes them feel.

Menu Variety

Dunkin’ is known for donuts. That’s its identity. While it does offer coffee and some specialty drinks, the menu stays limited, sometimes adding new drinks seasonally. Starbucks, on the other hand, gives customers options like espresso drinks, teas, refreshers, cold brews, matcha, and seasonal specials. There’s something for everyone, even people who don’t like coffee. That wide variety allows Starbucks to attract more types of customers throughout the day.

Staying Ahead of Trends

Whenever a food or drink trend takes off online, Starbucks is usually quick to jump on it. When matcha became popular on social media, Starbucks expanded its matcha offerings and even adjusted its recipe to be closer to authentic matcha. This shows strong awareness of consumer trends and digital culture. Dunkin’ tends to stick more closely to its traditional menu, which can make it feel less current, sometimes even offering similar seasonal options that Starbucks is offering.

Merch, Rewards, and Brand Loyalty

Starbucks’ seasonal cups and reusable tumblers are everywhere, even if not everyone buys them. The fact that they exist adds to the brand’s lifestyle image. Pair that with the Starbucks Rewards app, where customers earn points toward free drinks or merchandise, and you have a system that encourages loyalty. Dunkin’ has rewards, but Starbucks’ system feels more engaging and integrated into the brand experience.

Food Options

Starbucks doesn’t stop at breakfast. Beyond sandwiches, it offers snacks and lunch-friendly items, making it a place you can visit at different times of the day. Dunkin’ focuses mainly on breakfast foods, which limits how often customers might return in a single day. From a business perspective, Starbucks’ broader food offerings increase its relevance and time availability.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, Dunkin’ is built for speed, and Starbucks is built for experience. Dunkin’ works well as a quick stop, but Starbucks creates an environment that people want to return to and stay in. By focusing on atmosphere, personalization, menu variety, and trend awareness, Starbucks has positioned itself as more than a coffee shop. It’s a lifestyle brand, and that’s what gives it the upper hand in the food business.