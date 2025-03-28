The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior, I am slowly starting to take note of all my “lasts”.

My last spring break, my last birthday at Bonaventure, and, as of this month, my last overnight at Mt. Irenaeus as an undergraduate student.

My four years have been incredible and tremendously fruitful; however, one of the most consistent things throughout my Bonaventure experience was always the Mountain. I knew at least once a month I could run away from my routine, bond with other students of faith, and bombard my favorite friars.

About half of the March women’s overnight had passed before I realized it was my last ‘sleepover’ at Mt. Irenaeus.

After that, I could not focus on much else, and I became incredibly nostalgic.

My first time sleeping at the Mountain was another women’s overnight in December of 2021, and truthfully, I did not have a good time.

I hid in the back of the van where most of the upperclassmen girls already knew each other. I selected a room by myself as well.

I wish freshmen year me could see my Mt. Irenaeus self now.

After living there for a summer, countless overnights and retreats, eight different road trips, and being a four-year employee, I’ve come a long way.

Now in 2025, I bellow in laughter when I enter the House of Peace, usually charging to hug Br. Joe. Instead of selecting a room by myself, I smile around the room at my friends and chat about what I call “my bedroom”. Instead of hiding in the back of the Mountain van, I’m usually the one driving, reminding everyone that Saturday morning McDonald’s in Cuba is always my treat.

I tried to not let the nostalgia swallow me during this overnight, but it was hard.

The Mountain has changed a lot in my four years.

The world was still recovering from Covid-19 in 2021. Karen, Fr. Bill, Natalie, and Mari were all not here when I started my journey. Fr. Dan was still here.

However, as much at the Mountain has changed, so much has stayed the same: love for creation, love for humanity, and love for God.

There are truly no words I could use to describe how Mt. Irenaeus has changed my life, but I know it in my soul.

What is a legacy? It’s planting seeds in a garden you never get to see. Lin Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

I cannot wait to see how the Mountain continues to evolve after I graduate. I did my best over my four years to plant seeds into Mountain Community Leaders, Mountain on the Road, and even the student Mountain Instagram.

As I take on new challenges and opportunities in my post-grad life, I will always have the love of Mt. Irenaeus in my back pocket.

Mt. Irenaeus, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

I couldn’t give you back a fraction of what you have given to me.