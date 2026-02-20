Do We Ever Really Grow Up?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the time we look at our late teens and early twenties, people often want us to have life figured out. We’re encouraged to “grow up,” take responsibility, and make big decisions about our futures, going to college, employment, and relationships.

But if you look closely at the world around you, growing up doesn’t seem like a simple milestone. In reality, a question is brought up: Do we truly mature, or are we only passing through life, appearing to be mature?

On one hand, adulthood comes with responsibilities. We navigate work deadlines and sometimes make decisions that can affect different people. We learn the importance of balancing time, managing our lives, and taking care of ourselves.

These skills signal growth, yet even with all of these “adult” responsibilities, there are moments when we realize that childhood habits and emotions never fully disappear; we still binge-watch cartoons, get excited over small things, or procrastinate as if deadlines were just suggestions.

Maybe the most difficult part of growing up is developing emotionally. We may gain knowledge through experience, but feelings like fear, insecurity, or recklessness don’t disappear overnight. Even those who seem to be the height of adulthood can have a sudden outburst of foolishness, a childhood fear, or a desire for approval. Growing up is about learning to control these impulses and knowing when they happen, not about getting rid of them.

College life shows this difference more than most places. One day, you’re stressing over a huge research paper, and the next, you’re laughing with friends over a meme at 2 a.m. You make decisions that feel mature, like setting aside money for a meal or picking a major, but you also cling to the freedom and joy of youthful unpredictability. In this way, maturing looks less like an endpoint and more like an ongoing balancing act between duty and the joy of being somewhat youthful at heart.

Additionally, the idea of “growing up” is culturally shaped. Different people define adulthood in many ways, whether it’s owning a home, finishing school, establishing a family, or achieving work milestones. Yet no matter the achievement, the inner child never totally disappears. It hides in our interests, our laughter, and our moments of wonder. Maybe growing up is not about leaving childhood behind but learning how to carry it beautifully alongside maturity.

So, do we ever truly mature? The response could be both yes and no. We change, gain different points of view, and embrace responsibilities, but we also hold onto the parts of ourselves that give life its energy and warmth. Growing up is an ongoing story in which young excitement and maturity combine to create a life that is rich, messy, and special to us.