We all have certain activities that we aren’t the best at and avoid doing. Maybe you’re not the best at sports or public speaking. Maybe you can’t play the guitar to save your life no matter how much you want to. Or, if you’re like me, maybe you really, REALLY suck at driving.

When I was younger, I would give up on something the moment that I realized I wasn’t good at it. Pottery? Not for me. Soccer? I quit the team after a few bad games. I would get so down on myself whenever I struggled to do something. I expected everything to be easy for me and if it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be interested.

As I got older, my confidence grew, and I started to put more time and effort into things that challenged me. Still, I couldn’t shake the part of me that wanted to avoid the embarrassment of not being “good enough” at something.

One thing that had terrified me since middle school was public speaking. I loved reading but hated popcorn reading; I loved school but hated presentations. This changed my junior year of high school when I had to take a journalism/public speaking class. I would get a pit in my stomach every time I imagined walking into that classroom and having to get up in the front of everyone.

I had to write, memorize, and perform speeches. I had to conduct interviews and present projects. I even conquered the terrifying feat of doing a segment for the school announcements, and I had the absolute best time doing it.

By the end of the semester, I had learned so much. Journalism/public speaking had become my favorite class, and I was so proud of myself for giving it a chance. Not only that, but that class changed the trajectory of my life. During that semester our class took a trip to the Jandoli school, and that is when I knew for sure that I wanted to be a Bonnie.

That class taught me that it was possible for me to surprise myself. I could do whatever I set out to do as long as I was confident in my abilities. Forcing myself out of my comfort zone and into the spotlight was when I realized I could shine.

We can all do hard things and doing them is the only way to get better at them. Life is all about growth and having fun with new experiences. If you take yourself too seriously, you miss out on becoming a better version of yourself.

If you’re bad at something, keep working on it rather than avoiding it; you will get better at it, and you may even grow to love it.