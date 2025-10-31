Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Connor Surdi
SBU | Life

Digital Detox

Alexandra Iannarelli Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
The jump of coming from a small public high school to a large university is definitely a huge change for me. In my high school, the use of technology was apparent, of course, with us using computers and our phones on a daily basis, but going from that to college, where almost all of our work is digital, has been a struggle. 

I like to pride myself as someone who isn’t on their phone all day long like many other people my age. Ever since moving to campus, though, that has completely turned around. 

Along with all of my homework being on my computer, whenever I have free time, I find myself doomscrolling on my phone. Lately, TikTok has had a chokehold on me. 

At the moment, the piles of paperwork I got from high school were terrible, but now that all the work I have to do in college is on my computer, I’m really starting to miss it. 

Of course, in some cases, using my computer has been really helpful in classes. For example, I do not have the fastest handwriting, so when I am in a class where my professor talks fast, typing out my notes is a great deal of help. 

On the other hand, though, I feel like I am always surrounded by technology and I can’t get away from it. Having my bright computer screen blaring in my eyes all day is incredibly straining. Class after class, I am on my phone or computer for schoolwork. I just miss the handwritten portion of classwork.

In my mind, a digital detox is needed. 

Some days it just gets to be too much. Taking a break from social media and technology is needed when your everyday life is surrounded by screens. Paperwork should be pushed within schools more to give us a break from staring at computers all day long. 

The amount of scrolling people our age induce in ourselves is unhealthy. Separating our lives from media and screens is required to keep a strong and thriving mental health. 

Universities and colleges might switch over to more paperwork to help with the strain of work from technology. I wouldn’t keep my hopes up for that scenario, but maybe one day, it’ll occur. 

Although it may be tough at first, the separation will be beneficial for everyone to keep a healthy lifestyle with technology and media. To keep a good relationship with your own social life, and also with others, parting ways with technology is required. 

