This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A recent trend on Tik Tok has filled my for you page with wonderful videos of people dancing their hearts out, with the caption “Depression can’t hit a moving target”.

I mean…I am a huge believer in just dancing it out. “Feel good” music really is its own genre!

So, if you find yourself needing to dance it out this week, or anytime at all, here are some tunes that always work for me!

1. “You get what you give” – New radicals

Starting with the song that started the trend, this banger really fits.

I mean, they sang it on “Glee”, and that is a perfect indicator to me.

I sincerely second the statement, “You got the music in you! Don’t let go!”.

2. “Opalite” – Taylor swift

Love her or hate her, this song is so upbeat and fun.

I was at the theater this past weekend watching her album debut film, and when this song played my younger sister started dancing in her seat and said, “Depression can’t hit a moving target!”.

Dance through the lightning strikes! Make your own sunshine!

Thanks for being my muse for this article Addy, you often are.

3. “supercut” – Lorde

This song is girlhood. It’s love, and loss. It’s knowing, and questioning. It is all the things.

I will never miss a chance to crank this and jump around with my girls.

4. “Can’t get you out of my head” – kylie minogue

I call this my “highway song” because I often crank it when I am flying through the traffic (highway speeds only, I promise I am not a speed demon).

Despite fitting perfectly for a “dance while driving session”, I also love bumping it anywhere else. It is such a good song to get ready to!

5. “where do broken hearts go” – one direction

THIS SONG GOES HARD.

I don’t know what they put in this song, but my fave boyband knew what they were doing when they released it.

I could dance to this on loop until I couldn’t dance anymore. 2014 Harry Styles… take me to church.

6. “like a prayer” – Madonna

This song reminds me so much of growing up, and hearing this played by my mom A LOT.

Let’s just say, all of those times spent listening to it definitely turned it into a heavily played banger for me.

As soon as that first chorus kicks in, my feet are moving!

7. “semi-charmed life” – Third eye blind

A CLASSIC!

I often see edits of tons of clips of people dancing to this song, and it is literally just a vibe.

Took me a while to realize what the second verse is saying though…

8. “Sally, when the wine runs out” – Role model

This song is a classic fave between myself and my roommate/best friend Elizabeth.

As soon as it comes on, one of us yells “SALLYYYYYYY”, and the dance party begins.

9. “rollercoaster” – bleachers

This song is by one of my favorite bands and is not one that many people know. SO let me put you on!

This song is SOOOOO fun, and ranks a 10 out of 10 on the dance-ability scale.

10. ANY SONG you want.

Really this can be any song you dream of. You could tell me you dance to one of the saddest songs ever, and I wouldn’t judge!

Not to sound like your grandma or anything, but you should seriously consider dancing like nobody is watching, at least once!

The bad vibes can’t get you if you are too busy busting a move.