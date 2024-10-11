“Decode” (ing) My Sabrina Carpenter Concert Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Over the summer, Sabrina Carpenter announced her “Short N Sweet” Tour and Album, and as someone who was obsessed with “emails i can’t send”, I scoured the tour dates for one that I might be able to go to. Saturday or Friday dates were ideal, so I would miss as little of my classes as possible. October 5th was a Saturday and Sabrina was set to perform in Baltimore, Maryland. My amazing suitemate Gabby somehow managed to snag club level seats for all four members of our suite to go and booked a hotel for us to stay in for the weekend.

I’m not going to lie, concerts have never been exactly “my thing”. Whether that was because I didn’t really go to very many or just was hyper aware of how much I hated going to crowded grocery stores or New York City and figured sold-out concerts and jam-packed areas might not be the best, most enjoyable thing for me. In my hometown, the biggest concert event we would have was “The Dicks Open”. My aunt used to live about a block away from the golf course they set the concerts up in, and my favorite way to attend the concerts was to sit in her yard and listen to the music from there. So, my parents agreed that it would be silly to pay a lot of money for Eras Tour tickets if this was my preferred way of listening to concerts.

I went to see Pitbull at Darien Lake also with my suitemates this summer, which was alright; we got lawn seats and it ended up drizzling the entire show. So, I felt I couldn’t use Pitbull as a determiner for whether I liked concerts or not.

Sabrina Carpenter was in Baltimore, Maryland, and we decided the best way to get there was to drive. Darla T.T. (my wonderful 2014 Ford Escape) was packed up with large weekend bags, blankets, and snacks to go on a six-hour drive into the city. I managed to drive there on one tank of gas each way and didn’t get restless or tired of driving until the last hour or so. Although I love driving, especially driving Darla T.T., I am definitely glad the twelve hours of driving is done now. It was exhausting, especially with midterm season approaching.

Now for the fun stuff, seeing Sabrina Carpenter live! The day of the concert, my suitemates and I went to an aquarium. We saw so many amazing animals and I was floored by all the pretty colors and creatures and completely understood why the price to get in was what it was. We went to lunch at a nearby seafood restaurant and then walked to the stadium to get merch beforehand. I ended up getting two T-Shirts in a slightly bigger size to have for a while. One is specific to the tour with tour dates on the back, the other is blue and was a suggestion from my boyfriend when I sent him pictures of the merch while in line. The concert was much later in the evening, so the next step was to go back to our hotel and relax. I ended up starting some homework and working on it as my suitemates got ready before I got ready myself.

At the concert, I had a blast. I love Sabrina Carpenter’s vocals and had so much fun throughout the entire concert. By the end, it had felt like no time had passed at all, yet I was able to remember all the songs. I also strongly admire Sabrina Carpenter’s vocals and loved being able to listen and sing along to her songs.

Now as for my camera roll, it is not as filled with concert videos as expected. I only videotaped for a few seconds at the beginning of the song, occasionally for specific lyrics of one to two songs, and I have one entire song for my dad (who has recently gotten hooked to “Please Please Please” and “Espresso”). Of the videos I do have, about half are of the live concert, the other half I turned my camera around for videos of me singing and experiencing the concert (which was a tip from TikTok concertgoers). I appreciated being able to live in the moment and hear Sabrina Carpenter’s amazing vocals live.

Although I wouldn’t consider myself the biggest and most knowledgeable critic of anyone’s voice or music in general, I can say that I personally enjoyed the experience. Plus, now I get bragging rights to say, ‘I heard this song live’ when twenty-one different Sabrina Carpenter songs are played and a cover of “Material Girl”!