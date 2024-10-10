The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear Mama,

When I was born into the world, you were the one person I had to trust.

I had only you. For my survival and my well-being, I had to rely on you. And you never once let me down. You told me in a letter once that loving me has been the easiest thing you’ve ever had the privilege to do.

Nothing more meaningful has ever been said to me.

When I am sad or feeling helpless or even unlovable, I hear that sentence play in my head and all of my problems seem to go away. When I feel like a mess or when I feel unmotivated, you are the first person I call. I will sit there and gladly tell you every minute detail of my day. The good, the bad, and the ugly.

You always listen so attentively, and you always know just what to say. So many parts of my personality come from you. I have the same humor as you, the same care for others, and the same drive to be the best I can. I find comfort in the fact that there are parts of you that I find in myself.

I know I’m never alone. My mama is always going to be right there. You are the glue that holds the family together. You resolve issues between me and my sisters with such ease. You make sure we are well-fed and happy. Every time I have a friend over, the first thing you ask is, “Did you eat? Are you hungry?”

I know we make fun of you for it sometimes, but it is truly one of the best things about you. You are willing to go out of your way to make sure that everyone who enters your home is fed. Over 18 years, you’ve given me love and care that I know a lot of other kids don’t get. I don’t thank you enough for everything you do, so let me tell you now.

Thank you, mom, for the love, the food, the roof over our heads, the clothes on our backs, and the warmth in our home. Thank you for taking us on trips that were just supposed to be just you and dad. Thank you for your lenience and understanding, even when I’m not at my best. And thank you for being my best friend. How lucky am I to have a mom that holds unwavering and unconditional love for my sisters and me. I love you mom. You are my superhero.