For this week’s article I’ve decided to write a letter to my freshman dorm. I’ll never live in this dorm again, let alone the building and a part of me is going to miss it so much.

Dear Rob 307,

The memories I hold in this room will be kept close to me for the rest of my life. You were my first college dorm, where I spent my time studying, being with friends, and just taking a breather. It sucked to be in such a small room, but every memory has its place in my heart, whether happy or sad.

I’ll never forget all the laughs I had with the girls in this room. All the hang outs until 2 am just doing homework but getting sidetracked for hours because that’s how we are. It’s going to be weird not letting them up into the room anymore and just being able to walk into their connecting room from ours.

My favorite part was rearranging and making the “mega bed” with Taylor. It became a sleepover every night. Things became so easy with it. There was no more throwing things across the room to each other– I mean that still happens just not as often, instead we can just roll right onto the other’s bed or grab whatever we need from it. I know others make fun of us for making the mega bed, but it’s become so iconic now and everyone thinks it’s going to happen again next year. LOL most likely not (it was fun), but too much fell between the beds and it was sooo annoying.

My favorite memory has to be Taylor squeezing between the bed and the wall to grab something that fell. For context our beds are raised all the way up AND on six inch risers so she squeezed between to reach to the floor and got stuck. We sat there for what felt like 15 minutes, it was probably not even 5, dying of laughter at her being stuck. Then another 15, most likely more, trying to get her unstuck. Even sitting here writing about it is making me laugh again.

It was a great year in this dorm. It was my freshman dorm and it is something I will never forget. College, to me, is where life truly starts and this was my starter. I couldn’t have asked for a better dorm and roommate to be with.

Love,

AnnMarie Truesdell <3

PS: The penthouse will be way better, but I still love you Rob 307.