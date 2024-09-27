Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Imagine the year is 2014 and you are about to clean your room, color, play with your makeup or anything else you do in your preteen years and you want to listen to music. So you reach for your iPad so you can go onto YouTube and play all your favorite tunes. 

What’s the first song you go to play? Only the song of the decade. 

“Shower” by Becky G.

Honorable mention, “Wish You Were Here” by Cody Simpson and Becky G was next in the queue. 

Becky G took over the entertainment industry at just nine years old when she began her acting career which then turned into a music career. According to IMDb, Becky G started her career young so she could help financially support her family and help her parents afford a new home 

Like many artists in the mid 2000s, Becky G started her music career on YouTube where she covered popular songs.  Later, she released her major hits like “Shower”, “Can’t Stop Dancin’”, and “Becky from the Block.” 

Becky G is proud of her Hispanic heritage and shifted her career to show her pride. She did not grow up fluent in Spanish but her relatives did. Becky G started and gained success in her career by making music in the English language but says she found herself when making Spanish language music. 

“I feel like I found myself in my Spanish music. I found my confidence, my sexy, and my power in my voice. I found me again.”

Becky G uses her platform for good, specifically as she encourages young girls to chase their dreams. As mentioned, she started her career at only nine years old and she was able to live out her dream of being a star. She uses her platforms to empower young women. 

She also often uses her platform for social justice as she advocates for immigrant rights. She uses her own family’s migrant experience to speak out and advocate in a positive way. 

Now, at 27, Becky G is still making music. In the past years she has collaborated with major artists such as Bad Bunny, Anne-Marie, and French Montana. She continues to embrace her heritage and release mostly Spanish- language music. 

She also has her own beauty brand. Becky G’s brand Treslúce draws inspiration from Latinx heritage and culture. 

Her new album “ENCUENTROS” is set to release on Oct. 10th. I know I will be giving it a listen!

