Cute, Funny, and Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costumes 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Deer, Cheetah, Cat, Zebra, etc.

Deer-brown body suit and your choice of pants/skirt with animal ears and cute makeup

Cheetah-anything cheetah print with ears and cute makeup

Cat-all black outfit with ears and cute makeup

Zebra-you get the idea…

Sonny and Cher

I realize they got divorced decades ago, but I think this is a cute “couples costume” nevertheless. Their style was amazing if you like 70s fashion. You could also do this costume with a friend or just be Cher because like she has said, we do not need men!

Any cute 70s attire like long flowy button-downs, corduroy flare pants, vests, boots

Cher- Long, dark hair

Sonny Bono- Short hair and bonus points for a mustache

Olsen twins in “New York Minute”

This is another costume you can do solo or with a friend. There are so many great outfits in this movie, but some are easier to replicate than others.

White robe and tied white towel with slippers (Obviously layer underneath and pin the towel but this look is so cute and simple)

“I love New York” tourist shirts with red pants

Cowgirl (specifically Bella Hadid)

If you were thinking of going the cowgirl route, I suggest looking at pictures of Bella Hadid in her current cowgirl era and taking inspiration from her.

Her outfits usually consist of high-waisted blue jeans, button-down tight shirts, boots, and cowboy hats with chunky belts.

Funny Costume Ideas

Zendaya on the red carpet wearing a comically large hat

This one is kind of niche, but not really. It is also hilarious and if people do not get the Zendaya reference, they will probably think you are dressed as Pharrell Williams, which in my opinion, is just as funny.

All-black outfit (business casual vibe) with hair pulled back and a ridiculously large hat

President Business and Lego Batman from “The Lego Movie”

Hear me out on this one. I love this movie, the characters are iconic (I mean who does not want to be dressed up as someone named President Business for a night), and you can do this costume solo or with a friend. To do it yourself, just pick one of the characters or get a friend and each do one.

President Business- Cute gray pantsuit with a red tie, red curly wig, a “hello my name is… President Business” name tag, and a red mug/bottle

Lego Batman- literally just an all-black outfit with the Batman symbol (you can even print this out and laminate it if you have to) and a name tag that specifies you are LEGO Batman

“The Boys” characters

We all see tons of superheroes and villains each Halloween but a more niche (although the show is widely popular) version of this would be dressing up as characters from the HBO series “The Boys.” From Starlight to Homelander to Billy Butcher, any of these costumes would be cute and funny (and show that you have great taste in television).

Starlight- a white body suit with a gold star patch and knee-high boots

Homelander- all blue fit with an American flag cape (or flag as a cape) and red eye shadow

Billy Butcher- tropical Hawaiian shirt, leather jacket, black pants, forehead scar, some toy weapon (optional, but more spot on)

These are just a few characters but there are more to choose from. Plus, there is a degree of flexibility with how hard-core you want to go with the costumes.

“21 Jump Street” characters

Once again, you can take the solo or duo route with this costume, but it is best as a duo. It is a classic cop costume with a fun twist.

Amateur police officers on duty (and on bicycles) – police outfit with bike helmet accessory (can carry it almost like a purse instead of getting helmet hair or wear it if you want to fully commit to the bit), name tags that say either Schmidt or Jenko

“South Park” characters

This costume is self-explanatory and will keep you extra warm if you will be outside a lot on Halloween. Pick any character to do solo or do this as a group costume.