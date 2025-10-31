Creature Power Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Cady from Mean Girls says, “Halloween is the one night a year when girls can dress like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything about it.” And honestly, she’s right—and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. Halloween is about having fun and expressing yourself, whether that means dressing up scary, silly, or sexy.

This year, I decided to do something different. I made it my mission to have a costume that was fun first before it was sexy. One night, while scrolling through TikTok for inspiration, I stumbled across clips from one of my favorite childhood shows, Wild Kratts. Instantly, I knew what I wanted to do. My roommate and I decided to dress up as the Kratt brothers—Martin and Chris. I’m Chris, and she will be Martin.

If you don’t know about Wild Kratts, here is some background. Wild Kratts is an animated educational show that follows brothers Chris and Martin Kratt as they explore the animal kingdom and teach kids about wildlife, habitats, and conservation.

Each episode begins with the real-life Kratt brothers introducing an animal in the wild before transitioning into an animated adventure where they use “creature power suits” to gain special abilities from the animals they study. With the help of their team—Aviva, Koki, and Jimmy—they travel around the world, face off against silly villains, and learn how different animals survive in nature.

The show combines science, humor, and imagination to inspire curiosity about the natural world, encouraging kids to appreciate animals and protect the environment. For many viewers, Wild Kratts wasn’t just a cartoon—it was a fun way to learn about nature and dream of becoming an explorer themselves.

So, my roommate and I went all out. We painted our costumes, used neon glow-in-the-dark paint for the creature power suits and face paint, and even bought 400 stickers to hand out (and hide) throughout the night. It turned into such a creative, hands-on project, and we had an absolute blast putting it all together.

Of course, I still have another costume ready for Saturday night that leans more into the traditional “sl*ty Halloween” vibe. But honestly, I think I had way more fun making and wearing my PG-13 Wild Kratts costume than I did shopping for the sexy one. It reminded me that Halloween can be just as fun—if not more—when you focus on creativity and nostalgia instead of just the looks.

It will also hopefully bring back that childlike excitement I used to feel watching Wild Kratts after school, being in love with the brothers, learning about animals, and wishing I could have a creature power suit of my own.