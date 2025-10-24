Countdown to Christmas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the weather has changed so drastically over the last week, it has basically felt like winter. And while the cold weather is somewhat depressing, it gives me something to look forward to…Christmas! So, to make myself feel better about the cold weather, I will be talking about what I am most excited about this holiday season.

Sweet Treats

If I’m being honest, I am kind of obsessed with dessert. But, luckily, most of my family shares my sweet tooth. For us, the holidays are an excuse to eat as much dessert as possible, so my family always makes the best things during Christmas time. My grandma bakes sugar cookies every year. They are delicious, but also one of my favorite traditions because my sister and I frost and decorate them together every year. She also makes us bûche de Noël, which might be my favorite dessert ever, but she will only make it during Christmas.

Disney World

If you have ever spent a day with me and my family, you would see how much we love Disney. Most of my favorite childhood memories are from family Disney World vacations. This year, we are going there for Christmas and I am so excited! Disney during the holidays is so gorgeous (other than the fact that there is no snow). There are giant Christmas trees and adorable decorations everywhere, and some of the rides even play Christmas music!

Spending Time with my Family

This is the longest I’ve ever been away from my family because before this year, I lived at home and saw them every day. Although I love it here, I do miss seeing them, especially my sister. So, I am looking forward to being home for winter break and having family dinners and watching movies and playing games together again!

Christmas Music and Movies

I am not the type of person who enjoys rewatching movies or listening to the same songs on repeat. However, when it comes to Christmas, I could listen to those songs and watch those movies a million times and not get tired of them. They just give me a feeling of joy that I can’t get from anything else.

Decorating

It is never too early to start decorating. The next time I go home, I will be bringing back my tiny Christmas tree and probably a million other things to make my dorm room more festive! If only the room were big enough for a real tree.

I didn’t know if it was too soon to write about this, but then I remembered that Hallmark has already started putting out their Christmas movies, so clearly, other people are just as excited for the holidays as I am.