Couch Potatoes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the townhouse I’m living in this year, the living room doesn’t go unused. We’re always sitting together in it during free time. Our favorite activity to do in the living room is to watch TV together.

As I’m writing this, we’re all watching Love Island Games together.

Even though this is a mindless activity to most, it’s been a crucial bonding point for my roommates and me. We watch TV together almost nightly, and we’re engaged when we do so. For example, all four of us watched the last couple of episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty together.

In typical girl fashion, we all interacted with the episodes. We laughed at Adam’s jokes, scream cried over Belly and Conrad, and complimented Taylor’s outfits. It felt like the epitome of girlhood.

I love our TV time. It gives us an hour — or several — to unwind together. It doesn’t matter what we’re watching, but it gives this sense of togetherness.

Not too long ago, I wasn’t feeling well and I had to miss a movie night with the Dance Team. Because of this, two of my roommates decided to bring movie night to me. We watched the movie I was supposed to watch, and it made me feel oh so loved.

It’s not only TV time that brings us closer together. One of us will be in the living room working on homework or enjoying a snack, but it’s still an inviting environment. I have found myself doing homework by myself one minute, and the next I’m joined by one or the rest of my roommates.

I love it.

When we all decided to live together, we chose to live together. By this, we ensure that every space in the house is a safe space. Well, besides Belle’s spooky light.

Bedroom doors are rarely shut, just during bedtime or when we need some quiet time to ourselves. We sit in the living room and chit-chat with whoever’s making dinner. We simply enjoy each other’s company.

This is a sense of joy I wouldn’t trade for the world. It makes me forget that just three weeks ago, our cozy living room was an empty, lifeless room.

All in all, I love our pink and cozy living room. Everyone who comes through it contributes to the love that settles in the room. It has made everything in the room full of personality.

Our couch is filled with laughter, the remotes are coated with joy, and our pillows hold the comfort that is our friendship.