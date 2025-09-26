Cooking for New Chefs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, growing up, I never really had to learn how to cook. My parents always did the cooking: three times a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Even when I got to college, the first two years I had a meal plan. I had access to the Hickey, Freshens, and, at the time, the RC Café. Now that I am a senior and live in a townhouse, I decided to go with a smaller meal plan. That being said, I don’t have as many swipes as I used to for the different on-campus dining halls. I have had to learn to budget for grocery shopping and have had to plan most of my meals for the week.

Now, keep in mind that I have never really had to cook for myself.

Let me just tell you that Pinterest, and my parents sending me ideas, have really been saving my butt when it comes to meal ideas.

With that being said, let me put you on some of my favorite meals that I have made for myself thus far in the school year.

Starting off strong, with the most important meal of the day: breakfast.

Overnight oats (I eat this literally every morning) This recipe contains about 47g of protein! 1 cup rolled oats 1 cup Greek yogurt 1 scoop of protein powder ½ cup of milk 1 tbsp chia seeds Let sit overnight and enjoy in the morning. In the morning, I tend to add some sort of fruit and honey!



Now for lunch:

Mayonnaise Chicken (This is something I learned from my parents, now hear me out, it sounds gross but is soooooo good!) Chicken breast Mayonnaise Parmesan cheese That’s it, three ingredients! Mix the mayo and parmesan cheese and coat chicken, then bake at 350 degrees for 22-25mins! Zucchini and squash Coat with olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper Greek yogurt with protein oats



Lastly, dinner:

Typically, I just have leftovers from lunch, but sometimes I feel like spicing it up.

Bacon Ranch Chicken & Potatoes 4 chicken breasts 1-pound red potatoes 1 packet ranch seasoning mix ½ cup parmesan cheese 2 tbsp olive oil 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp onion powder 1 tsp paprika Salt & pepper Preheat oven at 400 and bake for 25-28mins.



My go to snacks:

Rice cakes Nutella or almond butter on top with bananas and honey drizzle

Yogurt With raspberries and protein granola oats



Now I’m still learning and trying to figure out what I like and don’t like. But you know what, everyone has to start somewhere.