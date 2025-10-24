Conquering the Cold:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s already late October, and my walk to class this morning was particularly chilly. Winter is close at hand, and months of the cold, brisk weather are approaching, and I know that I am one among many people who tend to fall victim to cabin fever, or seasonal depression.

Especially in Western New York, most of us are just trying to survive the storm and often forget to do all the things we need to stay happy and healthy mentally and physically. Though we all wish we could hibernate till the grass is green again, here are some things to remember to do for yourself while you wait for the clouds to clear:

Stay moisturized:

In the cold seasons, skin seems to be neglected when it’s most in need. This winter, invest in a skin routine. Not only will your skin thank you when it’s not cracked, it’s a good practice of self-care when creating a skin routine for your physical and mental health. This simple reminder is a make-or-break to feeling good on the inside and outside all year, but especially in frigid temperatures.

Accessorize Accordingly:

Instead of seeing your jacket as something that will cover up your outfit, take advantage of an expanded wardrobe and play around with layering scarves, hats, and coats using different color combos and patterns that you will always be warm and fashionable.

Use your boredom to your benefit:

We all know the guilty feeling of spending a beautiful day inside because we want to watch or do something, well, now we don’t have to! I love to save books, shows, and movies that pique my interest for the winter months, so I have endless new things to watch and get into, which is actually how I have found some of my favorite shows and books. You can also use this time as a period to achieve a goal, whether it’s fitness, a project you’ve been putting off finishing, or something you wanted to learn. I like to use my time this way so I can truly spend my summer as a summer vacation, spending time outside, and traveling with people I love!

Be merry with money:

Cold weather brings holidays as well! Although it’s a very exciting time, it can be stressful as well. This year, get ahead of yourself as you spend your time inside, hiding from the cold at a job to save up money for the holidays and, of course, to start off the new year right. You can also still prepare for the holidays without a job or a lot of money. You can use the upcoming months when you’re in front of the heater, making homemade gifts, because nothing truly does count more than the thought behind something.

If you’re like me, you will be seizing the opportunity to dodge the cold and get as much done while doing so, so that once summer rolls around, we all can be outside soaking up the sun with our goals achieved, well rested, and accomplished.