The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Recently, on what was supposed to be a quick, mid-study-break chat, my dear friend Julia asked to have a mid-semester recap. This very quickly turned into a much longer study break as we both discussed our semesters. As we discussed our semesters, I came to a very surprising realization: I was proud of myself and was recognizing a newfound confidence in myself that wasn’t there last year.

A lot has changed in my life from freshman year to this year. I worked over the summer at my aunt’s furniture store and my local town recreation department, I hung out with friends from home and started dating my amazing boyfriend. I then was set to go into my sophomore attitude with a fresh perspective and a significantly hopeful attitude. This set me up to be prepared for anything, even if I was faking it and brushing over any anxious feelings I was having regarding my classes or the year in general.

As I discussed the way my semester had been going, I recognized that I was getting out of my shell more and at least seemed to have more confidence in myself. I was joining clubs that I was hesitant to join last year, and felt more comfortable doing things by myself for myself. To be honest, I have no idea what the secret is. The best that I’ve been able to come up with is my mom drilling into my head that sometimes you have to “fake it ‘til you make it”. My mom probably repeated the phrase a gazillion times throughout my childhood, teen years, and anytime I got a little worried about going to basically anything growing up. Although I can’t say that the phrase helped, since I usually shook my head and tears would start to form.

Eventually, I found, “What’s the worst that can happen?”. That phrase was a game changer, because in my head the answer can go two different ways. Route one is I come up with some ridiculous answer and situation that is near impossible and am able to make myself laugh a little and realize it’s not going to be that bad. Route two is realizing that, yes I could get rejected, but at least the attempt was there and it won’t be another event that I’ll wonder for the rest of my life what would’ve happened if I went through with whatever it was.

There are still things that I have to hype myself up a little more to go and do. My confidence still has a work in progress sign, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that there has been progress. I’m also super happy with the progress I’ve made and appreciative of Julia for starting me out on my realization of this aspect of my person.

I hope that after reading this article you can also take some time to reflect and be proud of yourself for all the progress you’ve made, even if it seems small. Also, since we’re getting into midway semester slumps, here’s a reminder to yourself that you’ve got this (even if your brain says otherwise)!