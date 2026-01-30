Comfort in the Cold

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about cold weather that makes me crave familiar comforts. And I’m sure I’m not alone in that. The kind that comes from a soft, fuzzy blanket, a warm drink, and a TV show I know like the back of my hand. Comfort shows aren’t about the plot twists or surprises; they’re about predictability, nostalgia, and that instant feeling of warmth, even when it’s freezing outside. Here are some of my favorite comfort shows to keep my heart warm in the cold:

Vanderpump rules

Now I know, if you’ve seen even short clips of this show, you are probably asking: how can you find this show comforting? This show is pure chaos. Between the cheating scandals, workplace drama, and more cheating scandals- this show reads like a what not to do in adulthood playbook. But between all of the drama, there are friendships and love that make everything happening around you seem okay.

New girl

New Girl is the kind of comfort show that feels as comforting as the blanket you’re wrapped up in. You can start at any episode and instantly feel at home. There’s no pressure to keep up and no heavy emotions to brace for. Just quick jokes, familiar faces, and a reassurance of that friendship (and a little chaos) can mend almost anything. It’s silly, predictable in the best way, and somehow always funny, even on the tenth rewatch.

Brooklyn Nine-nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s constant punchlines and jokes make it the perfect comfort show. It’s the kind of show you can turn on at any time and know you’ll have a guaranteed laugh. The jokes are fast, the characters are so lovable, and no matter the chaos, the episode always wraps up with love (and Captain Holt’s perfectly monotonous wisdom). It’s familiar without ever being boring, and somehow manages to feel cozy, even in a police precinct.

Desperate housewives

This show is comforting in an unhinged, dramatic, suburban kind of way. It’s the show you put on when you want to be entertained without thinking too hard. It’s full of secrets, scandals, and twists that are dramatic enough to distract you from anything going on in the real world. Wisteria Lane feels oddly comforting despite all of the chaos, and the characters have human flaws that aren’t always shown in normal TV. It’s nostalgic, addictive, and perfect for cold nights when you want to escape into someone else’s messy lives.

Friends

We all know Friends is the ultimate, most classic sitcom. Friends is the definition of a comfort show. It’s like background noise that somehow makes everything feel calm. You don’t need to pay close attention; you already know the jokes (I’ve watched it so much, I’m pretty sure I know every script), and yet they still land every time. Between cozy apartments, the Central Perk couch, and the feeling of six friends that always work things out, the show feels safe and familiar. It’s light, predictable, and perfect for cold days when you just want something easy, warm, and reassuring.

For me, these shows bring me everything I need on days I’m stuck inside. At the end of the day, it’s more than just having something to watch; they keep us company during long, cold nights, and turn staying in into something to look forward to. Whether it’s a laugh track that happens a little too often, a chaotic group of friends, or a workplace that has never-ending drama, these shows fill me with warmth when staying in is the only option.