This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coke or Pepsi?

I have thought about this question for years. When I was young, I didn’t get the purpose of it. They are both sodas, basically the same thing, so why does it matter?

When I was growing up, my family always had a 12-pack of Coke in the garage. I would walk out of the house to the garage, and there would either be a red box with the white letters “Coca-Cola Original Taste”, or there would be a red and purple box with the white letters “Cherry Coca-Cola”. When I was little, and I asked if I could have a can, my parents would tell me no, either due to the caffeine content or that they didn’t know if I would finish it or not.

Fun fact: I almost never did finish it.

When I came to college, I quickly found out that my college was not a Coke campus – it was a Pepsi campus. It didn’t bother me that much, since I was never a huge fan of soda to begin with. However, when I went home for break, I started to make dirty sodas with Coke and French vanilla coffee creamer, and I realized how much I would miss it at school.

When I got back to school after Thanksgiving break, I started going to the dining hall to get dirty sodas, but they didn’t have Coke. I started making dirty Dr. Peppers with Dr. Pepper and French vanilla coffee creamer in the dining hall. As good as it was, nothing compared to Coke.

When I went home for summer break, my parents stopped purchasing Coke altogether, and I refused to spend my money on it. Whenever my brother came home from work with a Coke, I would take the cup and make myself a dirty Coke with it. However, it didn’t last long, because he noticed after a few days, and I had to stop making them.

Since I’ve been back at school, I have had Pepsi a few times. However, every time I have it, I just want a Coke. I live in Devereux Hall, and every Tuesday I go to Popcorn Tuesday, and every week, I ask for a Coke. If you asked me 5 years ago if I preferred Coke or Pepsi, I would say it doesn’t matter, but probably Coke. Now, if you ask me if I prefer Coke or Pepsi, I say Coke.