Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Matsuhashi-La Croix
Matsuhashi-La Croix
Shun / Spoon
SBU | Culture

Coke or Pepsi?

Lindsay Whitaker Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coke or Pepsi?

I have thought about this question for years. When I was young, I didn’t get the purpose of it. They are both sodas, basically the same thing, so why does it matter?

When I was growing up, my family always had a 12-pack of Coke in the garage. I would walk out of the house to the garage, and there would either be a red box with the white letters “Coca-Cola Original Taste”, or there would be a red and purple box with the white letters “Cherry Coca-Cola”. When I was little, and I asked if I could have a can, my parents would tell me no, either due to the caffeine content or that they didn’t know if I would finish it or not.

Fun fact: I almost never did finish it.

When I came to college, I quickly found out that my college was not a Coke campus – it was a Pepsi campus. It didn’t bother me that much, since I was never a huge fan of soda to begin with. However, when I went home for break, I started to make dirty sodas with Coke and French vanilla coffee creamer, and I realized how much I would miss it at school.

When I got back to school after Thanksgiving break, I started going to the dining hall to get dirty sodas, but they didn’t have Coke. I started making dirty Dr. Peppers with Dr. Pepper and French vanilla coffee creamer in the dining hall. As good as it was, nothing compared to Coke.

When I went home for summer break, my parents stopped purchasing Coke altogether, and I refused to spend my money on it. Whenever my brother came home from work with a Coke, I would take the cup and make myself a dirty Coke with it. However, it didn’t last long, because he noticed after a few days, and I had to stop making them.

Since I’ve been back at school, I have had Pepsi a few times. However, every time I have it, I just want a Coke. I live in Devereux Hall, and every Tuesday I go to Popcorn Tuesday, and every week, I ask for a Coke. If you asked me 5 years ago if I preferred Coke or Pepsi, I would say it doesn’t matter, but probably Coke. Now, if you ask me if I prefer Coke or Pepsi, I say Coke.

Lindsay Whitaker is from Rochester NY and is a member of the St. Bonaventure University Her Campus chapter. Lindsay is excited to write about self-care, fashion, and pop culture. She is also excited to write and meet all of the other girls in this chapter. Lindsay is currently a sophomore majoring in marketing, and she has joined other clubs such as the American Marketing Association, club tennis, and the dance team. In her free time, Lindsay enjoys watching shows, hanging out with friends, and playing tennis. She has also been working with kids for years, and she works as a camp counselor during the summer. She also loves to shop, and hang out with her family.