The end of the semester means another Dance Team show has come and gone. This semester and show is especially meaningful because it was the last show for several of our dancers and actors.

I firmly believe this show was the true definition of bittersweet because of how much the seniors impacted Dance Team.

Some of the seniors held leadership positions like captain or manager while some were choreographers. Others were supportive figures on and off stage. Either way, an abundance of love and support. This was such a sweet aspect coming from an underclassman.

I highly looked up to the seniors this year. They were incredible dancers and most importantly: role models. They taught me a grace and poise that I will take with me through life. One of the seniors was even my peer coach freshman year.

The only bitter part about this semester was the fact that the seniors were… well seniors. Majority of them won’t be on campus next semester and it breaks my heart. Riley won’t be cracking jokes next to me in Extra Jazz when we’re supposed to be serious and Quinn won’t be doing his iconic yell after we do the cheer-not-cheer. I can’t forget Leah’s questions either.

What am I going to do without them?

Even with these familiar and loving faces leaving, there’s still 67 staying. I have grown close to several of my fellow dancers over this year and this semester. This bond has helped me get through this semester.

I have so many shining faces to say hello to on campus or compare notes with in class. When it’s time for dance, these same faces cheer me on and I cheer them on. It’s so sweet I want it to last forever.

After this semester’s Street Hip Hop class, we refer to ourselves as a “clique”. As much as we are not a clique, we are still as close as one. A lot of us do everything together. Mara, one of my teammates, and I hang out as much as we can outside of Dance for example.

The amount of Walmart runs I have made with her bleeds onto a second hand.

I will admit, I’m not close with everyone on the team. With, at one point, 80 members it got tricky learning everyone’s name right away. Even so, I still tried to talk to someone new in each of my classes to become a familiar face even if it was just a simple “hey girl”.

All in all, I love my Dance Team clique. I love how we balance the work and play aspect while keeping such a loving dynamic. As I’m writing this, leadership for next year was announced and I can’t wait to see what’s brought to the Dance Team for the 2025-2026 school year.

I love you guys to Butler basement and back,

-MK