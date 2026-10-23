Clean & Pretty Things: My Current Self-Care Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been loving my beauty, skincare, and hygiene products lately. I am finally at a time when I don’t feel like I need to change anything about my routines. I figured I would let you in on some of my favorites. Maybe you can find something new to try!

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

I never actually had a full tube of Summer Fridays. I use and love the minis. I have a total of six, in all different flavors. I have Vanilla Beige, Pink Guava, Sweet Mint, Peach Granita, Berry Sorbet, and Cherry.

I love having the variety. That way, every day I can choose a different flavor, depending on my mood and outfit. A yellow summer tube top with a white skirt pairs perfectly with Berry Sorbet. A cozy sweater goes great with the Vanilla Beige.

You can get these in packs. So, my first one, I got in a four-pack. If you are indecisive about which color/flavor you want next, I recommend these minis!

Saltair Body Mist

I got this as a birthday gift back in June from a friend. I have been using it ever since; it is safe to say I am obsessed. I have a few other perfumes I use, but this is the one I always come back to.

The fragrance that I have is the Santal Bloom. It has notes of creamy sandalwood, sheer amber, and sensual musks. It smells amazing. It is subtle but lovely.

If this sounds like something that could be your next signature scent, then go get a bottle. You can find the brand at Target.

Medicube Peeling Pads

I never really had a glorious or long skincare routine like I know most girls do. I usually just washed my face and, only when I needed to, would apply pimple patches and/or moisturizer.

I was always scared to try new products because I did not want to break out. I never really understood what most of the skincare products did for my skin anyway.

Recently, my sister gave me these red succinic acid peeling pads to try. I have used them every single night for a month, and my skin is thanking me. My face is the smoothest it has ever been. On top of that, it is simply fun using the product. They give you little tweezers to pick up the pads before wiping them across your face.

I am lucky I discovered these pads.

Gingham Gorgeous by Bath & Body

Works Body Wash and Cream

I have been using Champagne Toast for a while now. I still love it, but when I was at Bath & Body Works refreshing for the new semester, Gingham Gorgeous caught my eye. It was a pink gingham bottle with a white lace trim design. I will admit, the bottle design does take part in which scents I buy.

The two scents are very familiar, so you can see I have a favorite. The fragrance notes include pink strawberries, peach nectar, and peony blooms. I start with the body wash in the shower and then use the body cream after. I always love a matching set. It just feels right to have both.

I am glad I switched my shower routine up just a bit with this new scent.