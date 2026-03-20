This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had the joy of reconnecting with an old friend recently, and what was meant to be a quick drop off of a book turned into one of our classic three-hour conversations.

We have THOSE conversations. The ones that somehow effortlessly shift between nonsense to the depths of the universe back to straight nonsense.

For context… we used to have these conversations over a headset at our literal job, so it was refreshing to do it again without unwilling listeners probably wanting to kill us.

In classic fashion, we began to once more beat the dead horse of religion. Why is it such an easy topic to gravitate to? Talks of spirituality, rites and ridicules, times we’ve been solicited by devotees, you know.

Somewhere in the midst of these convos, was the mention of “This” (our conversation) being communion. Religiously, a medium to take bread and wine in commemoration, but by definition of the word, “the sharing or exchanging of intimate thoughts and feelings, especially when the exchange is on a mental or spiritual level”. Both of those things sort of intertwine or cancel each other out depending on the interpreter.

It struck me that your relationship with the universe or religion does not have to be cemented to a church pew or solidified by the papery wafer you eat on Sunday. A beautiful thing to take part in, but only a small marker of everything intended for you and your life.

Of course, I sent a meaningful thank you for the gift of reunion (or perhaps communion) and soul filling conversation, joking that our workplace tomfoolery has taken an entirely new format. To which my comment was told to be representing “Church outside the building”.

If that doesn’t tie it all together, I don’t know what could.

Relish in your existence. Cling to what makes you feel like maybe there is a God and maybe the world isn’t out to get you. Be intentional, not existential. Maybe reach out to that person you haven’t spoken to in a while.

I always say that if I want to see God, I just look around me. All I love and believe is empowered by the notion of it flowing through every place, person, and interaction.

Even if there’s a Sunday that I miss Mass… perhaps I am always in attendance. In the car with my friends, helping a random person at work for what feels like an hour, watching the wind move the trees on my usual walks… you get the point… it’s church outside the building.