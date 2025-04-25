The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is crazy to think that my first year of college is coming to an end. It went by extremely fast, but during that time, it felt like I lived multiple lives. There were so many new memories and adventures all in a span of eight months.

So, in honor of the last few weeks of the semester, here are my favorite memories that I experienced.

Dance Team

I have talked about the SBU dance team in an article before and I will continue to talk highly about this club. I did my first show last semester and in less than a week will be performing in my second one. This welcoming and fun team has made my nights so much more exciting. This is definitely something I will stick with for all four years I am here.

Went to Ellicottville

The first time one of my best friends from home, Brooke, came to visit, it was so much fun. I was able to show her all of my favorite spots on campus. We also went to Ellicottville for a day trip. We walked around the cute town and shopped. We went to a bakery where we chose fun desserts and taste tested all of them. There was a blueberry lemon cupcake, raspberry brownie, and these cake pop balls. It was delicious.

New York City Trip

I have been to New York City before, but I was young and only remember the American Girl Doll store. This year I was able to see the city again with new eyes. My friends and I viewed the city from the top of the Rockefeller building, visited the ice cream museum, and ate some yummy bagels.

HC and Social Media Yay

Here is another club that I joined the first day and immediately fell in love with. To be honest, I did not even know what the club was. During the club fair, I heard it was a group of all women and there was a magazine?? I was just like okay sign me up. Here I am now, writing articles that I am proud of every week. I am also now a part of the social media team, and I love it! I can express my creativity in so many ways which is important to me.

Met Some Pretty Amazing People

What I am most thankful for is the new people I have added to my life. I cannot imagine living without these girls. Almost every memory, they have been a part of. There have been times where we would talk until 3 in the morning about our lives and quickly became close because of it. By far, the best thing to come out of the year.

Can’t wait to make more memories. Cheers to freshman year!!