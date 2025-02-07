The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Black History Month is the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the profound effects and contributions of the black community in America. Specifically, the ingenious black inventors who have helped to shape our world. From life saving innovations to everyday conveniences, these inventors have left a mark on human history.

One pioneer in technology was Dr. Mark Dean, a renowned computer scientist who collaborated to develop the ISA bus. Now, I don’t know much about computers, I can barely use Microsoft Word, but from what I understand, the ISA bus has fundamentally changed the way computers function and the way they are used. Another notable inventor is Dr. Patricia Bath, who developed a revolutionary cataract treatment that has restored vision to millions of people across the globe. Her work has made a profound effect on the field of ophthalmology.

Black inventors have also shaped the way we go about basic daily life. There are inventors like George Crum, who created the potato chip, a snack that has become a staple in many cultures. He was a renowned chef and owned a restaurant called Crums House. When a customer kept sending back his french fries because they were “too soggy”. Crums solution was the potato chip, which he called “Saratoga Chips”. Marie Van Brittan Brown, a nurse and inventor, designed the first home security system, which has evolved into the sophisticated security systems we use today. Her innovative spirit has made our homes safer and more secure. Fredrick McKinley Jones developed a refrigeration system which received over 40 patents. He began by inventing cooling units for trucks, ships, planes, and other large automobiles. He went on to create the Thermo King, which allowed people access to fresh food all year long. He became the first African American to receive the National Medal of Technology in 1991.

We must also acknowledge the unsung heroes, like Otis Boykin, who developed resistors that are still used in electronic devices today. His contributions may not be as widely recognized, but their impact is undeniable.

As we celebrate Black History Month, let us honor the legacy of these inventors and many others who have paved the way for future generations. Their stories serve as a testament to the power of innovation, perseverance, and determination. Black inventors have played a vital role in shaping our world, from science and technology to everyday life. Their contributions are a reminder that innovation knows no boundaries, and that everyone deserves recognition for their achievements.