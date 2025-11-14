Can the Snow Wait a Little Longer?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Look, I love winter. I was born in late November, and, of course, we usually saw snow by that time. I play hockey in a cold, icy rink, sometimes outside. Winter is my favorite season for several reasons, like Christmas, the cozy ambience of my bedroom, and all the activities I can do. But can all of this winter-ish stuff happen a little later?

See, just last week, it was perfect autumn weather. As I’ve mentioned before in one of my past articles, I LOVE a crisp blue-sky fall day. So perfect, so ideal, so satisfying… Now, however, it’s cold. It’s wet. I just had to walk half a mile to one of my classes with snow coming down on my face. The bottoms of my leggings are soaked through, and I wish I had brought an extra pair of socks with me. Once I finally get into a building, all this snow melts onto me and makes my freshly straightened hair go back to frizzy and curly.

Everyone’s mood has changed. No more happy vitamin D out there. Even if the sun makes its 15-minute appearance, it’s 25 degrees outside and windy. Suddenly, everyone decides they want to use the gym, and someone breaks the leg press machine, the one time the Rugby team isn’t hogging up the entire floor. So aesthetic.

Also, for some reason, middle school boys love to go ice skating the second it gets wintery outside. I found THAT out firsthand yesterday. Obviously, the business is great, but patiently handling ten teenage guys’ requests for everything from blue skates to grey skates to new skates to skates with laces—and then all change their minds at once. I blame the snow for this.

Okay, so you might be saying, “Daria, shouldn’t you be used to this? It’s Western NY and it always snows early.” Yes, I know. I guess it’s just hitting me differently now that I’m in college with responsibilities that are impacted by snow, ice, and cold.

For the past month, every time there was a rainy day on campus, I’d say to myself, “At least it’s not snow.” I guess I can’t say that too much anymore.

Some of you are right, though. It IS Western NY. Which means next week, all the snow will probably be gone, and it’ll be a sloppy mess out there until Buffalo sends us another snowstorm to cover it up.

Disclaimer: If my boss sees this, I love my job!