By Golly, I’m a Big Sister

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m the eldest child in my family—the first daughter, the first granddaughter, and the first niece. For four wonderful years, I ruled as the queen of the family, with everyone wrapped around my tiny finger. Then, suddenly, I was promoted to a new role: “Big Sister.” Did I ask for it? Absolutely. But was I thrilled when I found out my brother was on the way? Not exactly.

I remember running to the living room in tears after being told the news, especially when, for months beforehand, everyone was telling me a sibling would steal all the attention and that I’d have to share—every four-year-old’s worst nightmare. Eventually, I adjusted and even grew to love my new role… until, four years later, my little sister arrived.

What I didn’t realize back then was how rewarding being a big sister would be. Sure, it comes with its ups and downs, but it’s a title I wouldn’t trade for the world. I’ve had a front-row seat to my siblings’ lives—from their first steps and words to the moments they thought the world was ending because they lost a toy or failed a test. I’ve cheered at soccer games and concerts, listened to endless stories about friends I don’t even know, and learned how to settle arguments that make absolutely no sense.

Being a big sister means being part-teacher, part-bodyguard, part-therapist, and sometimes even part-enemy—at least temporarily. It’s wiping tears after a fight, then laughing together five minutes later. It’s being blamed when something goes missing and then being asked to help find it. It’s being forced to play video games together for “sibling bonding”, and then not wanting it to end. It’s saying, “Leave me alone,” and then missing them the second they do.

Some days it feels like chaos—noise, clutter, constant interruptions—but underneath it all is this unshakable bond that nothing can replace. They’ve seen me at my best and my worst, and somehow, they still think I’m cool (most days). Watching them grow has taught me patience, empathy, and responsibility in ways I never expected. It’s shown me what it means to care about someone so much that their happiness feels like your own.

Now, when I look at them, I don’t just see the little brother and sister who once stole my spotlight. I see two people who’ve helped shape who I am—who remind me daily that leadership can be gentle, that love can be loud and messy, and that family is the one role you never really grow out of. Being their big sister isn’t just a title anymore; it’s part of my identity, a forever job that I’m endlessly proud to have.

Now, I know this probably makes me sound like the ideal sister—but by golly, I am definitely not. I still pick fights, push buttons, and think they can be unbelievably annoying. We tease each other endlessly and have moments that make our parents question our sanity and theirs. But that’s just part of the deal. The chaos, the laughter, the occasional yelling match—it all comes with the territory. For every argument, there’s a shared joke; for every eye roll, there’s a hug waiting at the end of the day.

Being a big sister isn’t about being perfect—it’s about showing up. It’s about being there when they need someone to talk to, someone to blame, or someone to laugh with until their stomach hurts. Even when we drive each other crazy, I know that underneath it all is love—the kind that doesn’t fade no matter how old we get.