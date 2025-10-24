Burnt Out Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is a season that many people adore for numerous reasons: the falling leaves, the beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows of the leaves, pumpkin spice, and even just being able to wear sweaters.

However, I can not say that I have ever shared this sentiment that many people possess, in my mind, fall just means one thing, winter, and winter is my least favorite of the four seasons. The gloom that comes with the clouds, the frigid temperatures, and the icy sidewalks are just a few reasons why I can not stand the cold!

Though I believe the biggest reason I am never a fan of the weather when it gets colder is that during this time, I lose motivation to do anything and everything. I know that so many people love it when it gets colder; however, I am someone who thrives in the heat. And for me, the cold brings nothing but a harsh wind that burns my motivation right out.

During this time, I struggle to keep on moving, and it doesn’t help that when it gets dark out earlier, I want nothing more than to go to bed earlier than usual, even when my work is piling up.

However, I believe that it is during this time that pushing through can become more rewarding, because even if there are not many fun activities to do that don’t involve being cold in the fall and wintertime, there is nothing distracting people from focusing on their work. I found that by staying focused on my work during this time, I became distracted by what is going on with the weather. I have also found that during this time, when I can focus only on my work, I produce an outcome way better than I had originally planned for.

Of course that doesn’t mean to just focus on your work and nothing else, because it is also during this colder season when I am able to plan fun activities with my friends like taking a day trip to the mall up in Buffalo, or perhaps me and my friends make hot chocolate, popcorn and watch a classic Christmas movie, even planning a Galantines are other distractors that could liven up such a gloomy season.

So even though fall can be a cold reminder of winter on its way, it gives me the blues. I still believe that by focusing on the positives that come with the season, you’re ultimately able to distract yourself from the gloom and focus on the fun parts that are to come!