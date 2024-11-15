The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One person who has always had my back, the one I put all my trust into, the one that I call my best friend, would be my brother.

When we were younger, all we did was bicker, hit each other, and just overall be mean.

My brother and I are three years apart in age, and sometimes I really feel as though he’s the same age as me.

Sometimes, I really have to have a reality check. When I’m being left out of things I have to realize that he’s not the same age as me, and that him and his friends are three plus years younger with me. Which leads me to my next point.

He has grown up when it comes to maturity. Always wanting to take care of me when I’m sick, offering to pay for dinner or our Dunkin trips, and even offering to pump my gas when we’re out driving. There are days where we just spontaneously will go bowling, or go to the movies, or even go shopping.

As we have grown up over the years, and as I went through high school, I quickly realized that my brother was the one person who stuck by my side the entire time. Through the pandemic, through my senior year activities, and even now in college.

Now that I’m in college, I struggle a lot.

I don’t have my best friend to walk home from school with. I can’t just randomly tell him to get in the car, and more importantly, I can’t see him every day. And honestly, that breaks my heart.

My friends at college wonder why I go home so much, and the truth is, to go and see my brother. I enjoy getting home before he does and surprising him. He always has the biggest smile on his face when he sees me.

Every now and then I’ll bring home Chipotle or pick up Dunkin just so he knows that I was thinking about him.

I don’t think he truly understands how much he means to me. Even when it comes to my relationships, I ask him how he truly feels about the person I am interested in. If he doesn’t like them then, GOODBYE! My brother’s opinion is very important to me.

So, when I say my brother is my best friend, I wasn’t kidding. I have and always will love my brother and will do anything to watch him succeed and continue conquering the world. I’m so glad to have a brother and a best friend all in one!