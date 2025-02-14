The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are like me, you loveeeeeeee to see a man yearning in cinema.

I mean seriously, men used to throw rocks at windows, write letters every day for a year, USE VERBIAGE LIKE “MOST ARDENTLY”, and more…. and now it’s like “Wyll” on Snapchat.

“Bring back yearning” is now in my daily vocabulary and even has a playlist my roommate and I crafted dedicated to it.

I figured I would give a beautiful list of all of the best examples of men who yearned like it was nobody’s business.

Watch these movies, and your standards might just be changed forever.

Noah Calhoun – The Notebook

CEO of the bring back yearning trend.

He never stops loving her, no matter her circumstance. He writes her letters for 365 days STRAIGHT.

He literally remodels her dream home without even telling her about it in hopes that one day she will just come back. Bro.

Mr. Darcy – Pride and prejudice

He relentlessly fights this turbulent, inner turmoil and defies every instinct that says he SHOULD NOT have her because he yearns for her so deeply.

“Most ardently”!? Are we actually kidding.

Audney found dead.

Jay Gatsby – The Great Gatsby

Dude. Imagine being so down bad and yearning for someone that you buy a huge house directly across the water from her house and throw lavish, extravagant parties under a mysterious identity SOLELY for the hope that someday she will just stumble in.

I saw an edit to this movie and the song “party 4 u” by Charli XCX. World changed.

Tony – West side story

Had to sneak in a movie musical, you know me.

“West Side Story” is an incredibly beautiful and devastating modern day “Romeo and Juliet”.

Listen to Ansel Elgort’s rendition of “Maria”. Bro was immaturely down bad just from hearing her name.

Landon carter – a walk to remember

One of my all-time favorite movies.

Landon literally changed in ways one would never imagine because love moved him so strongly.

He made every dream of hers come true the way a true yearner should.

Honorable mentions

The Phantom – “The Phantom of the Opera“

Jack AND Ennis – “Brokeback Mountain” (also bring back yearning CEOs)

Patrick – “10 Things I hate About You“

Jonathan – “Serendipity”

Cyrano – “Cyrano”

In conclusion: BRING. BACK. YEARNING. Seriously.

No more settling for a guy who doesn’t make you feel like the female main character in these movies.

You deserve to not just be wanted but YEARNED for, to not just be lusted but LOVED.

Bring it back!!!!!