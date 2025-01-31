Boyfriend? Nah, I’ve Got Her Instead

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I am a simple girl. Just feed me, talk to me, let me sleep, and give me space when needed, and I’ll be happy. Although I’ve envied my friends with beautiful relationships, my own experiences have been short-lived and unfulfilling; I choose to spend that time with my friends making memories that will last forever.

I often lose myself in romance novels filled with exciting experiences, comparing my life to those stories and my friends’ relationships. While I mostly enjoy being single, having girls’ nights, and indulging in “Me Time”, I can’t help but wonder what it would be like if things were different.

My childhood best friend Lexi and I have been growing our relationship since we were infants and our moms were also friends. We love making and giving gifts and taking care of each other. Though neither of us is rolling in money, we are always able to keep each other satisfied. When it came to our last summer before college, she traveled a lot overseas, and I worked a ton. But we made sure to spend at least 1 day together before we went away, and you will never guess what she gifted me.

A Tiffany & Co. necklace!

My best friend gifted me a stunning Tiffany necklace before any man ever could, it became one of the most meaningful gifts I have ever owned along with one of the most expensive (it was also purchased in Scotland so not only was it cheaper, but it was from Scotland!). Lexi and I have always talked about the expensive things we would buy if or when we were rich. We would talk about the pieces we love but could never justify buying for ourselves.

I was deeply moved when Lexi gifted me a necklace. It was a meaningful gesture that showed the depth of our friendship. She didn’t give it to fulfill a romantic obligation, but because she knew its significance to me. As I clasped the necklace around my neck, I felt immense appreciation for the bond we had built over the years.

The timing surprised me; I never expected a best friend to offer such a valuable gift. This moment changed my perspective on love and relationships, reminding me that true connection often comes from those who understand us best, not just romantic partners. Sometimes, it’s the friends who stand by us through everything who give the most unforgettable gifts.

In the end, it wasn’t about the necklace itself but the gesture behind it. The fact that my best friend Lexi bought me a Tiffany necklace before any man ever did was a testament to the powerful, enduring nature of friendship—a gift that no romantic relationship could replace. Who needs a boyfriend when I already have more than enough love from people already in my life?