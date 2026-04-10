This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is everything to me. My world revolves around the music I listen to; without music, I don’t know what I would do.

I listen to everything from the early 1960s to modern-day creations. For goodness sake, my Spotify Wrapped said that my listening age was 76.

My saying of being “born too late” derives from the song of the same name, sung by The Poni-Tails. The song is about a young girl being in love with an older man, but I interpreted the meaning as my own love for something also much older than me: music.

Although I do enjoy modern-day music, nothing compares to the creations that started all the hype.

New age rap is great and all, but if someone starts playing some old MF DOOM, you will see me terribly rap any song by him. I actually obtained this article idea from listening to one of his songs.

For those who don’t know DOOM, I highly recommend listening to his music if you prefer older rap. Just remember, “all caps when you spell the man name” (All Caps, MF DOOM).

Saying that I was born too late is me saying that I wish I were the age I am now when the artists I now love were growing and releasing music. If I could travel back in time and see the peak of Kanye West’s music in the early 2000s (before he turned to Ye), I immediately would.

I don’t only feel this way about just rap and R&B; there are hundreds of other music genres and bands I wish I could have seen before the end of their music careers.

My favorite band, The Beatles, is the easiest example. Their first album was released about 44 years before I was even born. I wish I could hop in a time machine and go back to the 60s to experience the rise of their fame.

Being able to watch as these newer artists, like my favorite country singer, Zach Top, grow as artists is satisfying. Seeing them release new songs and changing the music industry just amazes me.

All in all, I love music with everything in me. Learning and understanding the stories about music and how certain genres and songs came to be just astonishes me. So long story short, when you see me at music trivia within the following week, don’t be surprised when I win.