For my single readers out there,

Are you looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day or even just a random night? How about reading a book, not just any book, but a romance novel? It can be a cute romantic comedy (Rom-Com) or a dark romance—both are great options. Here are some books I’ve read and highly recommend, listed in no specific order.

If you are looking for Contemporary Romance:

“The Hating Game” by Sally Thorne

A charming enemies-to-lovers rom-com about two coworkers locked in a fierce rivalry—until a game of one-upmanship turns into something much more.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston

A witty and charming love story between the First Son of the United States and a British prince, full of humor, heart, and political intrigue.

For Romantic Suspense:

“It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

A contemporary romance that is emotionally intense, tackling heavy themes like abuse while delivering a powerful love story that will stay with you long after you read it.

For Enemies-to-Lovers:

“The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren

Olive and Ethan can’t stand each other, but after a series of events, they find themselves on a free honeymoon together. Their forced proximity leads to hilarious and heartwarming moments.

For Slow Burn/Emotional Romance:

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A heartbreaking and beautiful story about a former Hollywood icon, Evelyn Hugo, and the secret love story of her life. This one will pull at your heartstrings with its slow-burn emotional impact.

For Age Gap Romance:

“The Nanny” by Aria Wolfe

A story about a young woman who takes a nanny job with a wealthy family and develops a romance with her much older employer. It’s sweet, steamy, and emotionally satisfying.

For Books That Are Part of a Series:

“The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn

The first book in The Bridgerton Series follows Daphne Bridgerton as she navigates London’s high society and falls for the charming yet secretly brooding Duke of Hastings.

“The Deal” by Elle Kennedy (Off-Campus series)

A college romance between a hockey player and a smart, determined girl who needs help improving her social life. It’s fun, flirty, and full of sizzling chemistry.

“Terms and Conditions” by Lauren Asher (The Dreamland Billionaires series)

Elena and Declan enter a fake dating agreement, with Declan hiring her to make his ex jealous. As they spend time together, their feelings blur the line between fake and real, exploring themes of romance and enemies to lovers.

“Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (The Twisted Series)

Ava, the innocent sister of Alex’s best friend, sparks a connection with Alex, a brooding businessman. Initially awkward due to their differences, their relationship evolves into a passionate, forbidden love.