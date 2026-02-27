Black Owned Snack Brands you Should Try in Your College Dorm 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For Black History Month, I wanted to highlight some Black-owned snack brands that might be appealing to college students! I think that it is important, especially during the month of February, to acknowledge and draw attention to Black business owners.

1 | WTRMLN WTR

I, personally, am always looking for a non-soda drink alternative. As a certified soda hater, I tend to gravitate towards drinks like Vitamin Water and Gatorade. When I am picking a drink, though, I want something that is somewhat good for me. WTRMLN WTR is vegan, non-GMO, and packed with electrolytes. Many people report that the drink is refreshing and hydrating. The drink is advertised as something to enjoy during or after a workout, making it versatile and easy to enjoy whenever. I think that this would be a perfect after-class pick-me-up, without all the added sugars of a Pepsi.

2 | Cute as a Cupcake

I think I can speak for us all when I say that I am sick of the sad dining hall dessert options. The Cute as a Cupcake brand is not only Black-owned, but also all-women-owned. This brand advertises Cupcakes in a Jar: a way for you to enjoy a sweet treat anywhere and any time. I like the convenience of the treat, and I am always looking for snacks that I can enjoy while also maintaining a clean space in my small college room. These seem perfect for a typical college student; many different flavors are offered, and they are small enough to store in your dorm room fridge.

3 | MUMGRY

This is a nut butter brand that uses natural and healthy ingredients in their recipes! These butters are rich in Vitamin D, iron, calcium, and so much more! The brand seems to advertise inclusivity in dietary restrictions, making it easy for so many people to enjoy. There are a few different flavors that are offered, making it easy for you to pick your favorite. I can see myself spreading this on a rice cake before class, or topping a yogurt bowl with the Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor.

4 | Popus Gourmet Popcorn

Despite the somewhat deceiving name, this popcorn brand is very affordable. They offer a wide variety of flavors and bag sizes — allowing you to pick the popcorn of your dreams! All the popcorn is pre-popped, allowing you to avoid the burnt popcorn that always seems to result from the less-than-superior college microwaves. Both salty and sweet flavors are offered; some flavors that I had honestly never heard of are offered.

5 | Sweetkiwi

I am always looking for a healthy dessert alternative – especially as someone who loves a sweet treat at the end of the day. This snack company is a Greek yogurt brand! They offer a variety of yogurt flavors and offer delicious-looking frozen Greek yogurt bars. Realistically, you could enjoy this company at any time of day. You could start your day with their lemon blueberry parfait yogurt cup, and end it with a raspberry frossé frozen yogurt bar.

Supporting Black-owned brands is very important, especially during Black History Month. Whether you are stocking your fridge or looking for a last-minute snack, try being more intentional about your food-related purchases and support black businesses.