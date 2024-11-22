The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black Friday has changed so much in the past 20 years. It literally used to mean “Black Friday”, where people would have to get up at the crack of dawn before the sun rose to line up outside of stores to get the best deals on products. Now, deals start weeks in advance, and there is no running out before the sun rises to get the items that are on sale. I personally used to love the hassle of Black Friday shopping. Even though it was stressful, I loved it. I go Black Friday shopping with my friends every year. We would get to Target first thing in the morning, and then go to the mall for the rest of the day. We would be out for hours, and we wouldn’t leave the mall until the afternoon. Even though things have changed, I still love Black Friday, and I get excited for it every year.

One of my favorite Black Friday memories was when I was 12, and I went Black Friday shopping with some of my friends. We went to Target and the mall, and even though it wasn’t even 9:00 a.m. when we got to Target, the store was packed. We got to the store, and we spent a few hours shopping. By the time that we were ready to checkout, the line was almost wrapped halfway around the store. After we left Target, we went to the mall, where we spent close to an hour in each store. By the time that we left the mall, it was the afternoon.

Now, I spend the whole day on my computer. I will have about 20 different tabs open, each with a ton of merchandise in the cart. By the end of the day, I will have bought items from several different stores, and my bank account hates me.

Even though I spend the whole day online now, looking at different websites doesn’t compare to shopping in stores. There’s something thrilling about running into stores, frantically shopping and trying to find the items that you want for the best deals. Even though I always leave the store with more than I need, I’m still saving money that I would have spent purchasing the items for the full price. I love shopping, and even though stores have sales going on throughout the year, I love Black Friday shopping, and I always look forward to it.