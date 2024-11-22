The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a shopaholic like me, then you know that Black Friday is one of the best days of the year. It lands on Nov. 29 this year.

Not only is Black Friday the perfect time to shop for Christmas gifts for your family and friends, but it’s also a great opportunity to treat yourself to something you’ve been wanting for a long time. (Psst, you deserve it!)

Some companies have even already started their deals—such as Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Here are some of my favorite Black Friday steals for 2024 that you definitely shouldn’t miss out on.

American Eagle

Based on previous years’ deals, you can expect everything to be 40% off. I highly recommend AE’s jeans and sweaters.

Aerie

Since Aerie is a subsidiary of American Eagle, all items will also be 40% off most likely. This would be a good time to stock up on bras and underwear.

Victoria’s Secret

Everyone knows VS is typically pricey, but you might want to consider taking the opportunity to splurge while nearly everything is 30% off this Black Friday.

Hollister

Get 40% off all full-priced items. Plus, if you’re a part of their loyalty program, you can get access to this sale two days early!

Urban Outfitters

Buy one get one 50% off in stores, and 25% off an entire purchase online.

Pacsun

Everything is 30% off in stores and online, plus free shipping. P.s., early access to this deal has already started!

Ulta

From November 23-30, get up to 50% off makeup, skin care, hair care, body care, fragrance products.

Sephora

Markdowns up to 50% off for a variety of brands. If you need to refresh your makeup routine Black Friday is the time to do so!

Finally, here are some of my tips for Black Friday shopping: