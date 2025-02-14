Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
With it being the week of Valentine’s Day I thought it would be a perfect time to write about the energy that I give off even in my romantic life. Black Cat Energy was something I started giving off within the last couple of months or so. For those of you who don’t know this is where a person is very independent, mysterious, and more reserved. I never used to be this way. If I told myself a year ago that this was the energy I was giving off it would be laughable. But well here we are.

Starting in about October or November is when this mindset shift happened for me. As I have matured emotionally I have become more reserved and private about my life. I did not feel the need to tell the people in my life every single thing I had going on for me. I wanted to be more mysterious in my day-to-day life and keep to myself. Not because I am a very secretive person but more because moving in silence is my new normal.

However, when it comes to my love life this is hit or miss. Although I am secretive about some parts of it, my lover-girl side will always come out once in a while. I love being able to care about someone and show people how much they mean to me. This is sometimes a difficult mixture of keeping to myself but also wanting to show someone how much they mean to me. I have started to master the balance of this though. During the daytime, I keep to myself but I also can prioritize the people I care about.

I do this typically through my love language which is gift-giving. I love to show people how much they mean to me by giving them gifts that remind me of them. I learned this from my dad growing up. He would always see items in stores that reminded him of me and he would purchase them as a gift for me. It shows how someone cares and listens to you on the day-to-day. The thing about gift-giving to show people you care about them is that I can still show someone I care about them while still being able to stay a reserved person.

Although showing affection and giving black cat energy do not fully align, I have found a way for them to align in my life. I have to keep a balance between them to not lose myself and to also make other people happy. I know things might be easier for me if I was not this way. But I learn to deal with it and work around my black cat energy.

