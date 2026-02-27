Black Artists Are The Foundation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is music.

Not filler. Not something whirring in the background while life happens elsewhere.

Music: the kind that steps into the room with its own gravity.

The kind that doesn’t just play, but imprints. What fascinates me most isn’t simply that these artists make songs people love, it’s that each of them adds a distinct texture to the soundscape—something unmistakably theirs. You hear a few seconds, and you know.

Prince

With Prince, that texture shifts across decades without ever dissolving.

Purple Rain was vast and theatrical—stretching skyward, guitar wailing as if emotion itself needed the amps turned up. It’s dramatic, unrestrained, and almost sacred in its intensity. Then, years later, settling into something more contained with Beginning Endlessly humming rather than erupting.

Other songs, such as “If Eye Was the Man In Ur Life,” feel intimate without trying too hard. “Musicology” grooves with precision. “Dear Mr. Man” and “Welcome 2 America” weave social awareness into rhythm without losing musical elegance. The evolution isn’t a departure; it’s refinement. Early Prince feels like lightening where later Prince feels like electricity running steadily through the walls. Different voltages, same source.

Michael Jackson

That sense of authorship, building a world that sounds undeniably personal, carries into Michael Jackson’s catalog. “Dirty Diana” slices forward with restless energy, tension coiled in every note. “The Lady in My Life” softens into intimacy, controlled and deliberate.

Songs like “Earth Song” swell until it feels almost operatic in its urgency, grief, and protest wrapped in orchestration. “Slave to the Rhythm” pulses insistently, repetition becoming propulsion. What he contributed wasn’t just spectacle, but scale. He made emotion cinematic. He made precision feel alive.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube knew how to distill feelings. “It Was A Good Day” glides, calm on the surface, but the relief embedded in it gives the song weight. “It’s A Man’s World” confronts imbalance directly. “A History Of Violence” feels cynical, unpolished, and heavy in its realism.

Even later in work, he was critiquing leadership and authority long before such people were widely comfortable in mainstream spaces. His voice remained steady. No ornament. No excess. Just clarity. His signature is directness, and its rhythm is grounded in reality.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean’s impact is built on restraint. “Sweet Life” glides with understated irony. “Bad Religion” feels like a confession in low light. “Facebook Story” captures modern fragility in a few spoken minutes—a connection undone by something as small as a digital gesture.

“Futura Free” stretches into reflection, identity unfolding without rush. “Self Control” barely rises above a whisper, falsetto dissolving at the edges. He expands silence. He makes vulnerability spacious instead of fragile.

SZA

In a different register, SZA leans into emotional complexity without polishing it smooth. “Pretty Little Birds” floats, but there’s an ache beneath it. “20 Something” sits with uncertainty: the quiet anxiety of becoming.

“Love Me 4 Me” asks plainly for acceptance. Even “30 for 30” layers competitiveness with self-awareness. SZA doesn’t tidy up contradictions. She lets them breathe. That authenticity feels distinctly hers.

Rihanna

Rihanna moves differently. “Pon de Replay” bursts with kinetic rhythm. “Too Good” (a feature with Drake) holds affection at arm’s length. “Same Ol’ Mistakes” drifts inward, introspective. However, specifically in part II of “Love The Way You Lie,” an emotional fatigue in a restrained tone is portrayed.

“Breaking Dishes” crashes with unapologetic anger. “Take A Bow” closes a chapter with composure. Across eras and tones, she never loses control of her center. Reinvention becomes her signature.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

And in the present landscape, A Boogie threads melody through contradiction. “Still Think About You.” “Needed That.” “Just Like Me.” “Somebody” (featuring Future). “Show Me Something Real.” Even “Bounce Back” carries confidence edged with something unsettled.

His sound merges bravado and vulnerability until they coexist naturally. It feels contemporary, not because it chases trends, but because it captures emotional ambiguity without over-explaining it.

What cancels all of them isn’t genre or decade, it’s imprint.

Prince bends sound into spectacle and then into wisdom. Michael scales emotion until it fills arenas. Ice Cube anchors rhythm in lived reality. Frank stretches softness into strength. SZA sings through uncertainty. Rihanna commands reinvention without fracture. A Boogie turns contradiction into melody.

This is music as authorship—sound shaped so distinctly that it carries the artist’s signature within it. And when music bears that kind of identity, it doesn’t dissolve into background noise.

It enters the world with its own