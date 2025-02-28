The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been on a crazy series binge. Currently on my second show this month and let me tell you I love it. It’s become my nightly routine to get back to my dorm, get ready for bed, and watch an episode of whatever show I’m on. So, with this nice binge going on I have plenty of recommendations of shows people may enjoy. Here are three shows, all very different, you may want to take a look at.

1. “A Discovery of Witches”

Ok if you are a fan of “Twilight” and/or “The Vampire Diaries” you NEED to watch “A Discovery of Witches”. The way I would describe this show is “The Vampire Diaries” and “Twilight” combined and on steroids. The world of witches, vampires, and demons in this show is absolutely amazing. Diana is truly so empowering and the best main character you could ask for in this sort of series.

This is a complete three season show. Each season has seven to 10 episodes, and each episode is about 45 minutes. I finished it in less than two weeks. You can find it on a lot of different platforms, but the main ones include Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube TV.

2. “Only Murders in the Building”

If you’re a fan of true crime, especially podcasts, you will love this show. It follows three randos who become friends because of a murder that happens in their building. They begin to try to solve it while creating a true crime podcast as they go. There are so many twists and turns, and it truly keeps me on my toes, my jaw has been on the floor quite a few times. It’s also a comedy but personally I’m more into figuring out the mysteries myself than laughing.

This series is ongoing with four seasons out and a fifth one confirmed. There are 10 episodes per season that are about 30 minutes. It is only found on Hulu and Disney+.

3. “Emily in Paris”

Let me tell you, this is one of my favorite shows of all time. If you like romantic comedies, you will absolutely LOVE “Emily in Paris”. There is so much drama as you follow Emily through moving to Paris for work, when she wasn’t originally supposed to be the one going. She knows no French and has to navigate her tough work environment and crazy love life. I absolutely fell in love with all the characters. Emily is a little annoying in the beginning, but I promise she gets better.

This is also an unfinished series with four seasons out and a has been renewed for a fifth. There are 10 episodes each season ranging from around 30-40 minutes. This show is a Netflix original and is only available on Netflix.