The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

When I was in elementary school, I felt like I didn’t necessarily fit in with my friends. I always felt like the odd man out; most of my friends played Cinderella softball, and I didn’t, so I didn’t get to spend much time with them outside of school, other than the occasional sleepover. Once we “graduated” elementary school, most of my friends went to a private middle school in our town, so the group split up.

Once I was in middle school, I moved on to a different friend group. I had one main best friend; we hung out all the time, and usually, when you saw us in school, we were attached at the hip. The friendship started out strong, and then it turned sour.

It’s safe to say that she was not good for my self-image and just wasn’t kind to me or others. I still struggled in middle school with fitting in, mainly because I chose friends who were nothing like me. It didn’t help that, at this age, I still didn’t know who I was, so mimicking others’ personalities was easier than just being myself.

Fast-forward to freshman year of high school. I still had most of my friends from middle school, plus a few more. But it was still the same dynamic. I still hadn’t found my people; the ones you know have your back no matter what.

Until sophomore year.

I was no longer friends with my middle school group, and I found myself in a trio with one girl I met in sixth grade (and had been dancing with for a few years now) and a girl from my art class a mutual friend had introduced me to.

There was a connection instantly, and we spent the rest of high school together. We got to experience each other blossom into young women, go to our first proms together, be a shoulder to cry on during break ups and tough times, get to know (and love) each other’s families, and watch each other accomplish our goals.

Even though college has separated us, and we only see each other a few times a year, I still know that I’ll always have my girls, no matter how far apart we are. Wherever life takes you, I’ll be cheering you on.

Now that I’m in college, making friends was still a struggle, no doubt. I’ve gone through plenty of ups and downs with the friends I’ve had in the last two and a half years. I am grateful for the friendships that didn’t work out because they taught me more about myself and the people I need to surround myself with.

But I’ve now found my people.

These girls came into my life when I least expected it but needed it the most. They are the ones I can laugh with until our stomachs hurt, go on spontaneous adventures with, rant to about the same thing 10 times over, and support each other no matter what.

Unfortunately, most of them will be graduating the year after me, but I will be in the crowd, watching them walk the stage, symbolizing the start of their next chapter in life (I’ll need some tissues).

I can’t wait to continue growing together throughout the time we have left here at Bonaventure and watch them do amazing things after graduation.

I’ve come to learn over the years that friendships with the right people are a beautiful thing. Having a group of girls that you know will be by your side at your wedding, getting to watch your kids grow up, going on girls’ trips, and experiencing the stages of life together is one of life’s greatest gifts.

I’ve always been told that the best friends you make in college are the ones that you have for the rest of your life, and I now believe it.

So, if you’re one of my best friends reading this, thank you. Thank you for always listening to me, giving me the best advice, cheering me on, being honest with me when I need it, making me smile when I’m down, and letting me be me.