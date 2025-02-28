The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

One out of 15. I was the only one in my class of 15 students who rewrote their essay for extra credit. I had already gotten a good grade on the first draft of the essay, but I wanted to try and get the best grade I possibly could get. My professor had asked my opinion on why other students did not take this opportunity, and I explained to him that students may just accept the grade that they have and not be motivated to do their best. I also explained to him that I value the comments that he leaves on my work, and I always want to fix the mistakes I make.

I believe that people should always strive to be their best selves in any circumstance. Trying to better yourself helps you to live a fulfilling life. If you don’t put in the effort to be your best, you may just be going through the motions of life. However, when putting your best effort in, you will start to feel accomplished and overall better about yourself.

Recently, a few of my friends and I talked about how we can be better people by talking about others in a kinder way. We are all humans who are living life for the first time, and that’s something people need to realize. The people who have wronged you still deserve respect. Before saying something about someone else, you should ask yourself how you would feel if someone said that about you. The words people use and how you treat others can help you to be a better person.

Another way you can be your best self is by putting effort and time into hobbies and things that you love. For example, I love dancing and volunteering. I dedicate a good majority of time each week to dance and practice outside of our normal class time. I also try and dedicate a few hours each month to volunteering my time to help others who may need it. I feel better about myself after doing things that I love because they make me feel accomplished.

Getting exercise and eating healthy is another way you can better yourself. It shows that you care about your body and yourself. I find that when I eat better and get exercise, I feel better about myself. It puts me in a good mood and helps me to de-stress.

Putting in effort to be your best is so important. You should always strive to be your best self, no matter what. You can do this in a variety of ways, as I mentioned above. Being consistent with trying to be better is also important. Being perfect isn’t what matters, but trying to be your best self is.