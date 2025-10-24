Being Scared Can Be A Good Thing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being scared is not necessarily a bad thing, contrary to what many people may think. I personally believe that when you find scenarios to be scared in while also being safe, it can actually be very therapeutic.

Think about rollercoasters or haunted houses, for example, you get the adrenaline rush without being in any real danger. Oftentimes, these situations are the only places we as people get to scream as loud as we want without people thinking we’ve lost our minds.

Being able to let out all of your emotions (whether you’re actually scared or just need to let some things out) is so freeing, and I know I personally always feel better afterwards and like I can take on anything.

I went to Frightworld up in Buffalo this past weekend with my best friend. I had only been once before the previous year, but she had never gone before.

I’m someone who usually handles scary Halloween things quite well, but my first time at Frightworld had me jumping and shrieking at almost every turn, so naturally, I was very intrigued to see how my best friend would react, especially because she scares much more easily than I do.

If you’re not familiar with Frightworld, it’s basically a “screampark” with five haunted houses. This year, they replaced one of the houses with a new one, and I was very excited for that one in particular.

Seeing as I was much more equipped this time around, I didn’t get nearly as spooked. But the number of times I jumped or screamed, regardless, was insane, and I can confidently say my best friend had a very similar experience.

After we exited each house, we found ourselves uncontrollably giggling, which at first, I thought was quite strange, considering we were just scared out of our minds. But the more I thought about it, the more it made sense to me.

The thrill of being scared mixed with the comfort of knowing nothing would actually happen to us made it actually enjoyable and a great experience with so many memories to look back on.

The new house was actually more cool than scary. The name of the house is “Mainframe Massacre” and is themed around android robots taking over the factory and claiming the workers as their victims. The scares were much tamer than the other houses, which was a nice change of pace, and the scare actors in this particular house are extremely interactive and will engage in casual conversation as if nothing’s wrong (which is unsettling on its own), but it was very entertaining and overall, a great time.

Being able to get scared is a necessary trait to be able to survive, but when you can have a little fun with it, all while knowing you’re completely safe, why wouldn’t you want to?